Malachi Toney wins 2024 Nat Moore Trophy Award

The Miami (FL) signee celebrated hours after signing with the Hurricanes on Early National Signing Day with South Florida's prestigous honor

Andy Villamarzo

American Heritage Patriots receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
American Heritage Patriots receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Early National Signing Day, Plantation American Heritage wide receiver Malachi Toney signed with the Miami Hurricanes and then later on celebrated with South Florida's highest high school football honor.

Toney won the coveted 2024 Nat Moore Trophy Award Wednesday night, beating out Miami Norland's Ennio Yapoor, Miami Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr. and Miami Central's Ezekiel Marcelin.

The 4-star pass catcher stepped in at quarterback for the Patriots last week in their 35-14 Class 4A, Region 4 final victory over Miami Norland and likely will play the position for the rest of the postseason. American Heritage hosts St. Augustine on Friday night in a Class 4A state semifinal.

This 2024 season, Toney has hauled in 58 passes for 1,008 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Throughout his career, Toney has found the endzone 28 times.

Here's what 247Sports has to say about the 2025 4-star wide receiver:

Inside receiver with the skills to emerge as a high-volume target and a go-to playmaker in a spread attack. Elected to forgo his senior year of high school and reclassify after putting up big numbers as an underclassman for one of South Florida’s top talent-producing programs. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be hovering right around 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds. Has proven to be extremely efficient working out of a slot alignment as he uses his acceleration and agility to create separation on underneath routes. Advanced eye control and soft hands can lead to highlight-reel worthy grabs. Might not win every foot race, but is evasive after the catch and can avoid would-be tacklers with his quick feet. Will likely face a major adjustment period as he will initially be one of the youngest players on the college roster of his choice, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays if he can keep progressing and fine-tuning his craft. Ability to deliver in key moments throughout his football career despite not being the biggest or fastest shouldn’t be overlooked.

Andy Villamarzo
