Matchups are set! Florida high school state baseball brackets

The FHSAA state baseball playoffs get underway this week, and High School on SI has the state brackets

Joe Frisaro

Marjory Stoneman Douglas walked off West Broward in their Class 7A Regional Finals on a two-run homer by Lorenzo Laurel. The Eagles are seeking their fifth straight state title.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas walked off West Broward in their Class 7A Regional Finals on a two-run homer by Lorenzo Laurel. The Eagles are seeking their fifth straight state title.

After three grueling rounds of regional action, the Florida high school state baseball playoffs are set to begin this week at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

The Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) finalized the brackets on Sunday.

Those schools advancing to Fort Myers are certainly deserving, after weathering a challenging regional format.

After being a single-elimination format in recent years, the FHSAA voted to make each regional round a best-of-three series. That took place in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

By expanding the regionals, it tested the roster and pitching depth of schools. In doing so, several highly ranked schools have been eliminated.

But at the state playoffs, the stakes are higher. The semifinals and finals are single elimination.

Now that it’s “one-and-done” coaches will have to make some tough decisions regarding their starting pitchers. Such as, do they start their ace in the semifinals or the finals? If they save their No. 1 starter for the finals, there’s a chance they get eliminated in the semifinals. It’s not an easy call.

However it plays out, High School on SI will be in attendance to report the action.

Below are the brackets for each classification. In the Rural Class, only the state finals are being played in Fort Myers. For Classes 1-7A, the championship game will be played the day after the semifinals. There is one exception. In Class 5A, the semifinals will be played on Thursday, and the championship will be on Saturday.

Class 7A

Friday, May 16:

 No. 1 Margory Stoneman Douglas vs. No. 4 Alonso, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Hagerty vs. No. 3 Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Friday, May 16:

No. 1 Buchholz vs. No. 4 Wharton, 10 a.m.

No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 3 Bloomingdale, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday, May 15:

No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Wesley Chapel, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Mater Academy Charter vs. Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday, May 19:

No. 1 Jesuit vs. No. 4 Mulberry, 4 p.m.

No. 2 American Heritage Plantation vs. No. 3 Arnold, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday, May 19:

No. 1 South Walton vs. No. 4 Hernando, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Bishop Verot vs. Miami Springs, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday, May 20:

No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Berkeley Prep, 10 a.m.

No. 2 The First Academy vs. Saint Andrew’s, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

Wednesday, May 14:

No. 1 St. Johns Country Day vs. No. 4 Brito, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Canterbury vs. No. 3 Orangewood Christian, 7 p.m.

Rural

Wednesday, May 14:

No. 1 Holmes County vs. No. 4 Port St. Joe, 10 a.m.

Joe Frisaro
JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020. Joe's ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he's covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

