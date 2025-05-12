Matchups are set! Florida high school state baseball brackets
After three grueling rounds of regional action, the Florida high school state baseball playoffs are set to begin this week at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
The Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) finalized the brackets on Sunday.
Those schools advancing to Fort Myers are certainly deserving, after weathering a challenging regional format.
After being a single-elimination format in recent years, the FHSAA voted to make each regional round a best-of-three series. That took place in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
By expanding the regionals, it tested the roster and pitching depth of schools. In doing so, several highly ranked schools have been eliminated.
But at the state playoffs, the stakes are higher. The semifinals and finals are single elimination.
Now that it’s “one-and-done” coaches will have to make some tough decisions regarding their starting pitchers. Such as, do they start their ace in the semifinals or the finals? If they save their No. 1 starter for the finals, there’s a chance they get eliminated in the semifinals. It’s not an easy call.
However it plays out, High School on SI will be in attendance to report the action.
Below are the brackets for each classification. In the Rural Class, only the state finals are being played in Fort Myers. For Classes 1-7A, the championship game will be played the day after the semifinals. There is one exception. In Class 5A, the semifinals will be played on Thursday, and the championship will be on Saturday.
Class 7A
Friday, May 16:
No. 1 Margory Stoneman Douglas vs. No. 4 Alonso, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Hagerty vs. No. 3 Jupiter, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Friday, May 16:
No. 1 Buchholz vs. No. 4 Wharton, 10 a.m.
No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 3 Bloomingdale, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Thursday, May 15:
No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Wesley Chapel, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Mater Academy Charter vs. Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Monday, May 19:
No. 1 Jesuit vs. No. 4 Mulberry, 4 p.m.
No. 2 American Heritage Plantation vs. No. 3 Arnold, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday, May 19:
No. 1 South Walton vs. No. 4 Hernando, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Bishop Verot vs. Miami Springs, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday, May 20:
No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Berkeley Prep, 10 a.m.
No. 2 The First Academy vs. Saint Andrew’s, 1 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, May 14:
No. 1 St. Johns Country Day vs. No. 4 Brito, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Canterbury vs. No. 3 Orangewood Christian, 7 p.m.
Rural
Wednesday, May 14:
No. 1 Holmes County vs. No. 4 Port St. Joe, 10 a.m.