Mater Academy Charter erases five-run deficit to reach Florida Class 5A state baseball finals
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – In a single-elimination baseball format, pitchers often find themselves on a short leash.
The stakes are too high to wait for a starter to settle into a groove.
Mater Academy Charter, on Thursday in Florida, found itself in an early predicament, with starting pitcher Jeuri La Rosa struggling in the first two innings against Fort Myers.
With the score in favor of Fort Myers, Mater Academy Charter went to the bullpen, and right-hander Vladi Baldepina silenced the Green Waves' offense.
At the plate, the Lions received some clutch hitting from Brandon Lorenzo, Bryan Arrieta and others and pulled off an 8-5 comeback victory in the Class 5A state semifinals at Hammond Stadium.
Mater Academy had fallen behind by five runs through three innings, but were able to claim the lead with a four-run fifth inning. In the sixth inning, the Lions added an insurance run, and now advance to play Wesley Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Wesley Chapel, the fourth-seed, defeated top-seed Lincoln, 7-2, on Thursday morning.
Mater Academy, the second seed, faced adversity against fourth-seed Fort Myers, which had a sizeable homefield advantage, even though they were the visitors on the scoreboard.
The game was also played in excessive heat, which affected some of the players. Mater Academy second baseman Eiker Noguera, in particular, dealt with leg cramping several times during the game. The left-handed hitting leadoff hitter repeatedly hydrated on the field, and played on. He ended up being a key contributor in the comeback, collected some timely hits.
Fort Myers came out aggressively in the first inning, and jumping on fastballs early in the count. Madrid Tucker led off with an opposite-field single, and Michael Magas followed with a single.
Ashton Mora cleared the bases with a two-run double, and scored on a balk.
The Green Wave had all the momentum, and right-hander Owen Augustine was in control through the first three innings.
In the second and third innings, the Green Wave pushed across one run, and enjoyed a comfortable lead.
But the five-run advantage began to dwindle in the fourth inning, when Mater Academy scored three times.
A four-run fifth inning flipped the score, with the Lions (24-9-1) claiming the lead for good.
Arrieta doubled and scored on Lorenzo’s RBI single. On the play, Lorenzo took second on the throw to the plate. The Lions shortstop stole third, representing the tying run 90 feet from home.
A balk resulted in Lorenzo scoring the tying run. Alfrin Rosario walked and stole second. Bryan Fernandez gave Mater it’s first lead with a sacrifice fly, and Jacob Amadoy delivered an RBI single.
In the sixth inning, Yodelkis Quevedo lifted a sacrifice fly, giving the Lions a three-run cushion with three outs to go.
Fort Myers did threaten, putting runners on second an third in the seventh inning. Rosario relieved Baldepina after a leadoff single to start the frame.
Lorenzo made a couple of terrific plays at shortstop to account for two outs, and the game ended on a groundout to third base, closing out the season for Fort Myers (22-12).
In the other Class 5A semifinal, Wesley Chapel pounded out 14 hits and pulled away from Lincoln, 7-2.
JoJo Guevara had three hits and two RBIs, pacing the offense. Cole Ranchel also drove in two runs.
Aiden Nguygen tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits.
Chase Fuller had two hits and scored a run for Lincoln.