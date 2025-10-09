Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 23 Norland at No. 4 American Heritage.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are nine games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 9.
Coral Gables at Columbus - 6:00 PM
Reagan at Hialeah Gardens - 6:30 PM
Belen Jesuit at South Miami - 6:30 PM
Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Coral Reef - 7:00 PM
Flanagan at Dr. Krop - 7:00 PM
Coral Springs at Monarch - 7:00 PM
Boca Raton at Coral Glades - 7:00 PM
Braddock at Varela - 7:30 PM
Homestead at Booker T. Washington - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 32 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 10.
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green at Palmer Trinity - 7:00 PM
Hallandale at Hollywood Hills - 7:00 PM
Stoneman Douglas at Spanish River - 6:30 PM
Dillard at Dr. Joaquin Garcia - 6:30 PM
Northeast at Boynton Beach - 6:30 PM
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Marathon - 7:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll at Coral Shores - 7:00 PM
Gulliver Prep at Somerset Academy Silver Palms - 7:00 PM
Westland Hialeah at Monsignor Pace - 7:00 PM
Somerset Prep at Victory Charter School - 7:00 PM
Somerset Academy at Pompano Beach - 7:00 PM
South Plantation at South Broward - 7:00 PM
Western at Goleman - 7:00 PM
West Broward at Miami Beach - 7:00 PM
Cypress Bay at Taravella - 7:00 PM
Piper at Fort Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
Miami Springs at Immaculata-La Salle - 7:00 PM
True North Classical Academy at Jackson - 7:00 PM
Cooper City at Nova - 7:00 PM
North Miami at Everglades - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Gibbons at Deerfield Beach - 7:00 PM
Plantation at Archbishop McCarthy - 7:00 PM
Atlantic at Coconut Creek - 7:00 PM
Miami Central at Stranahan - 7:00 PM
Norland at American Heritage - 7:00 PM
Blanche Ely at Chaminade-Madonna - 7:00 PM
Tradition Preperatory at Coral Springs Charter - 7:00 PM
University at St. Brendan - 7:00 PM
Sunset at Ferguson - 7:30 PM
Miami at South Dade - 7:30 PM
Southwest at Southridge - 7:30 PM
Carol City at North Miami Beach - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are four games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, October 11.
SmartEN Sports Academy at Westminster Christian - 1:00 PM
Pembroke Pines Charter at Mater Academy Charter - 7:00 PM
McArthur at Boyd Anderson - 7:00 PM
Key West at Northwestern - 7:00 PM
