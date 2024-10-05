Miami Norland dominates Cocoa on the road: 3 takeaways
Determined to show everyone they the team to beat in Florida, Miami Norland put an exclamation mark on why they should be considered one of the best against Cocoa Friday night.
Behind a dominant defensive effort and timely offense, the Vikings rolled by the Tigers 33-14 at Richard Blake Stadium. Miami Norland improved to 5-1 on the season, while Cocoa dropped to 3-3.
Though the game started off fairly well for the Tigers, the end result didn't bode well for a team taking aim at winning a third straight state championship this fall.
High School On SI Florida provides three takeaways from the battle between two of the state's top high school football programs:
1. Miami Norland's pass rush overpowers Cocoa's offensive line
Not many teams ever hold Cocoa to less than 20 points, nonetheless 14 total. Heck, according to USA Today's Jon Santucci, Miami Norland nearly became the first team to hold the Tigers under 10 points, a feat that hasn't happened since 2015. We focus on this pass rush of the Vikings that overpowered the Tigers' offensive line, forcing Cocoa signal caller Brady Hart into throwing multiple interceptions on the night and fumbling the ball, which led directly to a touchdown. The defensive line is stocked with dudes, as Florida Atlantic commit Adrian Farrow and 6-foot-5, 235-pound monster Darryll Desir coming down the throat of Hart every play made it a long night for Cocoa's offense. Forcing nearly a half dozen turnovers, courtesy of the defensive line, made it a job well done by the Vikings' front.
2. Turnovers doom any comeback attempt for Cocoa down the stretch
If you were looking for one glaring error that costed Cocoa, you could get out a notepad and write down a bunch of them. Just pile them up into one word and that was turnovers. Interceptions, fumbles, missed blocking assignments plagued the Tigers the entire evening, which looked somewhat reminiscent of Cocoa's second half loss to IMG Academy. Hart against the Ascenders threw three interceptions and threw a couple more versus the Vikings' aggressive defensive unit. If there was any doubts of how good Norland really can be, this was a performance many can look back at to tell you where they could be potentially.
3. Ennio Yapoor reminds us he's as good as they come at QB
One can only imagine what Yapoor has heard since last season's loss to Berkeley Prep in the Class 2M final. The senior quarterback has shrugged all of the noise off and just continued to be himself and that's what has set him apart from the rest. Yapoor is calm, cool, collected and led his Norland bunch to a victory that plenty around the state may have not had them coming away with a win. With a chance to show his value against Brady Hart, a Michigan commitment and our No. 1 candidate for the state's MVP candidacy, Yapoor showed up in a big way despite turning over the ball multiple times. In just the opening half, Yapoor accounted for three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. When it comes down to high school football quarterbacks, Yapoor is up there with the best of 'em.
