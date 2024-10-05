Miami Central edges out Miami Northwestern: 3 takeaways
You know when your high school football game sells out the ticket allotment that it's a must-see kinda event.
That was the case when Miami Central and Miami Northwestern collided on Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium, in a game that had both fanbases buzzing. By the end of it, it would be the Rockets celebrating with a big victory.
Miami Central tops Miami Northwestern in a thriller; Live score updates (10/4/2024)
Miami Central ended up edging out Miami Northwestern 24-21 in an epic South Florida tilt. The Rockets have now won six straight times in the series.
High School On SI Florida provides three takeaways from the battle between two of the 305's top programs:
1. Miami Central overcomes mistakes to win
Mistakes plagued both the Bulls and Rockets on Friday night at Traz Powell, but one could argue Miami Northwestern making a few more and Miami Central narrowly coming away with a victory. Now to be fair, both teams had to battle the weather conditions surrounding the area, making the ball slippery to grip. With that, plenty of fumbles and mishandles occurred, and also some turnovers along the way. Miami Central was able to notch an interception late, giving the Rockets the ability to chew up clock the end. A win like this for Jube Joseph's outfit is a nice feather in their cap as they enter the second half stretch of the season.
2. Miami Northwestern can't overcome miscues
Now on the other side of the spectrum was Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls, who certainly had their opportunities to win the game but couldn't overcome the bevy of mistakes made. Multiple interceptions thrown by quarterback Leon Strawder made it tough sledding for the Bulls as they had leads of 7-0 and 17-14 during the game. Problem was the turnover bug was too much for Miami Northwestern as they dropped their third game of the season heading into a road trip down to Key West next week. This looked like a chance for Bridgewater and crew to make a statement, but it was more of the same in the all-Miami series.
3. Rockets continued dominance over Bulls in making it six straight
. ...Which leads into our final takeaway and that's the continued dominance in the series as of late, with Miami Central now winning a half dozen straight. Now we listed in our '5 things to know' that bragging rights was certainly on the line between the two schools and both schools knew that. It was an 'All White Affair' for the Rockets and a 'Blackout' for the Bulls, with the former coming away with an important mid-season win over a longtime rival. No matter when this game is played, plenty of implications are in play, but this time around was for the pride of their schools as both teams will be state title contenders in their respective classifications.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl