Middleburg's Kadin Hanifen voted SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week

Hanifen wins for the week of Aug. 19-24

Andy Villamarzo

POLL RESULTS AND NOMINEES

Kadin Hanifen, Football, Middleburg

Kadin Hanifen, Football, Middleburg: Hanifen was a tackling machine in the Broncos' 13-0 win over Westside. The middle linebacker racked up 19 tackles and a sack in the victory.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

