Mitchell junior-laden offense could become the best in school history
Mitchell High School opened in August of 2000 and the football program started under the direction of Scott Schmitz.
Closing in on 25 years later and his son, Andy, is at the helm and the Mustangs have had expectations during his tenure.
That especially includes the offensive side of the ball, which he served as an assistant coach under his father until he stepped away after the 2013 season. Now, the younger Schmitz could be overseeing what's arguably the best offensive unit in school history,
Some will say that's a stretch because of the 2020 team that reached the Class 7A region finals, before narrowly losing to Orlando Edgewater. That team led by quarterback Ezra Brennan and crew was an impressive group, but this 2024 unit is setting up to be maybe a smidge better over time.
Reason being that the team have a potential 3-year starter at quarterback in Cayden Thomas, who enters the season as arguably Pasco County's top quarterback. Last season as a sophomore, Thomas ended up completing 142-of-234 passes for 2,175 yards and 24 touchdowns. Also can run the rock, adding 271 yards and three scores.
Florida high school football: Mitchell announces 2024 schedule
Thomas lit it up offensively back in the spring in Mitchell's 59-0 win over Hudson and was masterful in a 55-18 victory against Palm Harbor University in the preseason kickoff classic. The junior signal caller is not alone, however, when it comes to the offense.
The second-year starter has a slew of returning weapons around him and have played together since youth ball, including running back Corey Simms. Simms was one of the top workhorse backs in the Tampa Bay region, with the runner rushing for 1,742 yards on 206 attempts and scoring 26 times.
Though the Mustangs' graduated top receiver Brady Miller from last year's team, Thomas will have no shortage of targets to throw to. One of those key targets is junior pass catcher Bryce Backus, who doubles up and plays in the defensive secondary as well. Backus in 2023 hauled in 56 passes for 673 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Backus is joined by other capable receivers in junior RJ Peabody and senior Jack Drapkin. Peabody displayed why he will be another top end wideout in the county with his performance back in the spring, scoring multiple touchdowns.
Mitchell's offense will be looking to extract revenge against rival Gulf on Friday night, as the Buccaneers upended the Mustangs 35-34 in the season opener last season. The Mustangs have been laser focused on starting the season off with a win, but it will undoubtedly need a great performance from an offense that has a chance to be the best the Trinity faithful has ever seen.
Andy Villamarzo