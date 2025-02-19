Montverde Academy and IMG Academy clash: Live score, updates from girls high school basketball (2/19/25)
A top girls high school basketball matchup takes place in Bradenton tonight when the nationally-ranked No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles take on the No. 6-ranked IMG Academy Ascenders.
Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde still holding strong at top
The Eagles are 22-1 on the season and coming off a 77-30 rout of Central Point Blue while IMG Academy enters the contest at 16-3, with the last win over Montverde coming nearly three years ago.
Here is a closer look at Montverde Academy vs. IMG Acdemy:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Montverde
22
IMG
8
Refresh for live updates throughout the evening
PREGAME
Opening tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
1st Quarter
Montverde Academy has rushed out to a 6-0 lead in the early minutes
A 3-pointer from the Eagles forces IMG Academy to call a timeout; Montverde Academy 10, IMG Academy 0, 4:12 remaning in the period
Saniyah Hall with the step-back 3-pointer puts the Eagles ahead 13-2
Hall finds a open Amaia Jackson for a quarter-ending 3-pointer
Montverde Academy 22, IMG Academy 8
2nd Quarter
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi