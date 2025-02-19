High School

Montverde Academy and IMG Academy clash: Live score, updates from girls high school basketball (2/19/25)

Follow along for live scoring updates from Bradenton

Andy Villamarzo

Saniyah Hall and Montverde Academy (Fla.) are SBLive's new No. 1 girls basketball team before NIKE Tournament of Champions.
Saniyah Hall and Montverde Academy (Fla.) are SBLive's new No. 1 girls basketball team before NIKE Tournament of Champions. / Photo by Kimberly Braden

A top girls high school basketball matchup takes place in Bradenton tonight when the nationally-ranked No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles take on the No. 6-ranked IMG Academy Ascenders.

The Eagles are 22-1 on the season and coming off a 77-30 rout of Central Point Blue while IMG Academy enters the contest at 16-3, with the last win over Montverde coming nearly three years ago.

Here is a closer look at Montverde Academy vs. IMG Acdemy:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Montverde

22

IMG

8

Refresh for live updates throughout the evening

PREGAME

Opening tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

1st Quarter

Montverde Academy has rushed out to a 6-0 lead in the early minutes

A 3-pointer from the Eagles forces IMG Academy to call a timeout; Montverde Academy 10, IMG Academy 0, 4:12 remaning in the period

Saniyah Hall with the step-back 3-pointer puts the Eagles ahead 13-2

Hall finds a open Amaia Jackson for a quarter-ending 3-pointer

Montverde Academy 22, IMG Academy 8

2nd Quarter

Published |Modified
