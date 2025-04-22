National high school baseball top 25 rankings (04/20/2025)
For the first time this season, we have a new team at No. 1.
They've been knocking on the door all year, and this week the IMG Academy Ascenders ascended into the top spot, unseating Corona (California), who slides to No. 2. The Ascenders are 22-1 and continue to dominate in all phases this season.
Huntington Beach remains in the No. 3 spot, but they'll have some work to do to remain there as several teams within the top 10 have emerged as legitimate top 5 contenders.
Our biggest slide this week went to Tomball (Texas), who dropped from No. 10 to No. 25. A pair of Florida teams, Venice and South Walton, slid into the top 10 this week, while Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida) and Harlem (Harlem, Georgia) jump into these rankings for the first time this year.
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Current record: 22-1
Previous ranking: 2
Make it 13 wins in a row for the Ascenders as they move into the top spot in our rankings for the first time this season. They’ve been knocking on the door for weeks thanks to the cohesion of their offense and pitching. Despite playing against some of the best teams in the country, the Ascenders don’t play many close games. Their only setback was a 7-6 loss to a very talented South Walton team back on March 13. Last week they beat up on Central Pointe Christian 8-1 and Inspiration Academy 5-0.
2. Corona (Corona, California)
Current record: 18-2
Previous ranking: 1
Entrenched at No. 1 all season, Corona had a tough series against cross-town rival Santiago last week. The Panthers rallied on Monday from a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and pulled out a 4-3 win. They came back on Tuesday and thumped the Sharks 10-1. But after a day off to heal its wounds, Santiago fought back on Thursday and blanked Corona’s offense 1-0 on a combined one-hitter by pitchers Cooper Berger and Striker Pence.
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Current record: 18-2
Previous ranking: 3
It was a great week for the Oilers, who swept Los Alamitos in a three-game set. They beat the Griffins 3-2 on Tuesday, 7-2 on Wednesday and 8-1 on Friday.
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Current record: 28-2
Previous ranking: 4
Winners of six straight, the Eagles picked up three more wins last week. They swept a doubleheader against Blessed Trinity on Wednesday, winning 6-4 and 8-0. They came right back on Thursday and beat Hillgrove 6-3. They’ll take on Richmond Hill on Wednesday in the first round of the Georgia 6A playoffs.
5. Puyallup (Puyallup, Washington)
Current record: 16-0
Previous ranking: 6
Raiding everyone’s win column this season, the Vikings picked up four more dubs last week. They smacked Sumner 10-5, Curtis 8-4 and 6-0 and downed Olympia 4-2. Riley Sanoy is pacing the offense with a .429 batting average with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 RBI and has nine stolen bases. Their starting pitching has also been fantastic, led by Mason Pike, who is 5-0 with a 0.21 ERA, allowing one earned run on 13 hits with seven walks and 54 strikeouts in 34.0 innings.
6. Venice (Venice, Florida)
Current record: 24-3
Previous ranking: 12
Two blowout wins was a good way for the Indians to roll into Florida’s 7A playoffs this week. Venice shut out North Port 9-0 and walloped Sarasota 12-2. Winners of six straight, the Indians roll into this week’s regional quarterfinals with a three-game set against Olympia (11-16 overall). The winner will advance to play either Newsome or Strawberry Crest.
7. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida)
Current record: 23-2
Previous ranking: 8
Pitching preserved a perfect week for the Eagles. Daniel Tartaglia set the tone on the mound, pitching a one-hitter against Coral Glades with 18 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 6-0 win. Gio Rojas followed with a gem against Western on Wednesday, pitching six scoreless on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a 1-0 win. Breylynn Courtney got the save. They’ll begin play in the FHSAA 7A playoffs this week with a three-game set against Cypress Bay.
8. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida)
Current record: 23-4
Previous ranking: 5
The top-seeded Conquerors are set to begin play in the first round of the 2A FHSAA Baseball State Championships this week. They’ll host Maclay for a pair of games with the winner moving on to face the winner between the fourth-seeded Providence School and fifth-seeded Episcopal School of Jacksonville. They warmed up for the tournament with a 10-0 win over Episcopal and a 5-1 victory over Bishop Snyder last week.
9. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Current record: 24-3
Previous ranking: 11
The only team to beat No. 1 IMG Academy this year, the Seahawks are flat-out brutalizing opponents. They’ve crushed their last seven opponents by a combined score of 69-2. They picked up two more wins last week, beating Pensacola 24-1 and West Florida 10-0.
10. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 23-3-1
Previous ranking: 9
Strong pitching performances highlighted Memorial’s week, as the Mustangs got district play going with a pair of wins over Jersey Village. Grant Sperandio got the win on Tuesday, pitching six scoreless innings on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a 6-0 win. It was Matthew Manis’ show on Thursday, as he also pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in a 5-1 victory.
11. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 8-1-1
Previous ranking: 7
It was an up and down week for the Crusaders. They began the week with a 3-1 win over Brophy College prep, then tied Bishop O’Dowd 6-6 on Tuesday. They came back with a 9-4 win over Bishop Gorman but lost to a very good Valley Christian team 10-7 on Thursday.
12. Live Oak (Watson, Louisiana)
Current record: 26-5
Previous ranking: 13
With the regular season in the books, the Eagles picked up a first-round bye in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Non-Select) State Tournament and will take on Denham Springs in a three-game Regional series beginning on Thursday at Live Oak.
13. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Current record: 28-5
Previous ranking: 14
After mauling Westlake 12-2 last week, the Bears also picked up a first-round bye in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball Division I (Select) State Tournament. They will host a three-game Regional series against Lafayette this week.
14. Doral (Doral, Florida)
Current record: 21-5-1
Previous ranking: 15
A 12-2 win over Miami Beach and a 6-5 win over Miami Southridge closed out the regular season and sent the Firebirds into Florida’s 6A State Championships this week as the No. 2 seed in their three-game series against seventh-seeded Flanagan in the region quarterfinals. The winner will advance to take on the winner against Braddock, the third seed, and sixth-seeded Nova.
15. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida)
Current record: 27-1
Previous ranking: NR
A No. 1 seed in Florida’s Class 3A Baseball State Playoffs, the Vikings are set to take on eighth-seeded Aubrey Rogers in a three-game series in the regional quarterfinals. They rolled into the playoffs with wins over DeSoto County (2-1) and Avon Park (3-1) last week.
16. Valley Christian (San Jose, California)
Current record: 15-4-1
Previous ranking: 17
Playing in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman last week, the Warriors took on some of the country’s finest teams and came out of it well at 3-0-1. They began the week with a 5-2 win against San Bernardino (California) Aquinas before a 3-3 tie against Kennesaw (Georgia) North Cobb Christian the following day. The Warriors closed out the week with a 17-7 win over Carmichael (California) Jesuit and a 10-7 win over Archbishop Moeller.
17. Vianney (Kirkwood, Missouri)
Current record: 17-0
Previous ranking; 18
Getting the job done in all facets, the Golden Griffins continued their dominance of Missouri last week. They picked up three more wins, beating Christian Brothers 8-7 and 9-0 before blasting Duchesne 13-0. They’ll have two games against St. Louis University (SLUH) and two against Marquette this week.
18. Barbe (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Current record: 32-4
Previous ranking: 19
Hitting the playoffs at full-stride is always the goal, and the Buccaneers couldn’t be striding at a better clip than they are as they get set to begin a three-game series against Central in the Louisiana Division I (Non-Select) State Playoffs. They walloped St. Louis Catholic 11-5 and 14-2 last week. Winners of 26-straight games, the Buccaneers have won their last five games by a combined score of 75-7.
19. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Current record: 21-1
Previous ranking: 22
Wins keep lining up for the Cadets. They picked up three more last week with a 6-0 victory over Our Lady of Good Counsel, 6-5 over Gainesville and 17-0 over Bishop McNamara. They’ll take on Gonzaga, St. Mary’s Ryken and Archbishop Spalding this week.
20. Harlem (Harlem, Georgia)
Current record: 29-0
Previous ranking: NR
What a year it has been for the Bulldogs. They have outscored their opponents 311-40 so far this season and beat Fox Creek and Hephzibah twice apiece by a combined score of 54-5. They begin a three-game series against Mt. Zion this week.
21. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Georgia)
Current record: 23-7
Previous ranking: 16
They’ve had a daunting schedule of late, and it hasn’t been in the Titans’ favor. After starting the year 22-1, the Titans have lost five of their last six games. They got smacked 12-5 by Marist on Tuesday, then dropped a doubleheader to Etowah on Wednesday, 6-4 and 8-0. They have a state playoff series with Cedartown this week.
22. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Florida)
Current record: 24-3
Previous ranking: 24
The Warriors smashed Lakewood 11-0 and beat Tarpon Springs 7-3 last week. They’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to win a Florida Class 3A state championship, as they’ll have to contend in a bracket with Bishop Verot and South Walton. First, they must get past Jefferson in a three-game regional series this week.
23. Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Current record: 29-2
Previous ranking: NR
Perennial power Owasso is having another fantastic season in 2025. The Rams picked up their second loss of the season last week, but it’s not enough to keep them from entering our rankings for the first time this season. Their only other loss this season was to Newcastle way back on March 6. They lost Charles Page last Monday, then turned around and beat them 5-3 on Tuesday and then smacked Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool 7-1. They’ll take on Southmoore and Broken Arrow this week.
23. Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Oklahoma)
Current record: 23-3
Previous ranking: 20
The Bulldogs went 3-1 last week. They smacked Putnam City West 13-0 and 14-1 and beat Choctaw 8-7 before losing to Piedmont 8-2. They have five games this week: Two against Capitol Hill, and single games against Olathe West (Kansas), Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) and Liberty North (Missouri).
25. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 21-6-1
Previous ranking: 10
It was a tough week for the Cougars. After winning five straight, they dropped a pair of district games last week to Klein Cain, 2-0 and 2-1. They’ll look to get back on track with two games against Kelin Forest and one against Magnolia West this week.
Just missed the cut: T.C. Roberson (Asheville, North Carolina); Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas); The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas); Fayetteville (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Corpus Christi Calallen (Corpus Christi, Texas)