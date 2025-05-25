NFL analyst Greg Olsen gives shoutout to nephew after high school football spring performance
Being recognized by college scouts/coaches always one of the goals for a high school football player when they are out in the field of performing.
For Orlando Bishop Moore quarterback Blake McCullough, he was able to receive some recognition from his well-known uncle who knows a thing or two about football.
FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen on Saturday gave a shoutout via social media to McCullough, his nephew, regarding his spring performance against Flagler Palm Coast, that took place on Friday.
The Class of 2028 signal caller posted on X his statistics from the two quarters of play for the Hornets, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns. McCullough has big shoes to fill for Bishop Moore as he replaces Bjorn Jurgensen, who will be at the University of Virginia this fall.
Olsen played in the NFL from 2007-2020, playing for the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. The tight end, who was named a All-Pro twice, finished his career hauling in 742 passes for 8,683 yards and scoring 60 touchdowns.
