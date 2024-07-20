High School

Nine Florida high school football grads are named 2024 Preseason All-SEC selections

Four former IMG Academy stars are among those honored

Gary Adornato

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He is one of nine former Florida high school football players, and one of four from IMG Academy, to be named 2024 Preseason All-SEC.
Florida is in the thick of SEC country and several of the state’s former high school stars are excelling in the nation’s premiere Power 5 college conference – the Southeastern Conference.

Big things are expected from nine of them in 2024 as they were honored as Preseason All-Conference selections.

University of Georgia quarterback Cason Beck, a graduate of Mandarin high, and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, from IMG Academy, were name First Team Offense, while Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stusman, a senior from Windermere high, was a First Team defensive selection. Booker was one of four former IMG players to be named Preseason All-SEC.

Here is the complete list of one-time Florida high school stars named to the various 2024 Preseason All-SEC teams.

All-SEC First Team Offense

Cason Beck, Georgia, QB, Jr. - Mandarin

Tyler Booker, Alabama, OL, Jr. - IMG Academy

All-SEC First Team Defense

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, LB, Sr. - Windermere

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) runs after TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) as he throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

All-SEC Second Team Offense

Mason Taylor, LSU, TE, Jr. - St. Thomas Aquinas

Raheim Sanders, South Carolina, RB, Sr. - Rockledge

All-SEC Second Team Defense

Tim Smith, Alabama, DL, Gr. - Sebastian River

All-SEC Third Team Defense

Daylen Everette, Georgia, DB, Jr. - IMG Academy

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama, LB, Jr. - IMG Academy

Keon Sabb, Alabama, DB, RS-So. - IMG Academy

