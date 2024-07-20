Nine Florida high school football grads are named 2024 Preseason All-SEC selections
Florida is in the thick of SEC country and several of the state’s former high school stars are excelling in the nation’s premiere Power 5 college conference – the Southeastern Conference.
Big things are expected from nine of them in 2024 as they were honored as Preseason All-Conference selections.
University of Georgia quarterback Cason Beck, a graduate of Mandarin high, and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, from IMG Academy, were name First Team Offense, while Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stusman, a senior from Windermere high, was a First Team defensive selection. Booker was one of four former IMG players to be named Preseason All-SEC.
Here is the complete list of one-time Florida high school stars named to the various 2024 Preseason All-SEC teams.
All-SEC First Team Offense
Cason Beck, Georgia, QB, Jr. - Mandarin
Tyler Booker, Alabama, OL, Jr. - IMG Academy
All-SEC First Team Defense
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, LB, Sr. - Windermere
All-SEC Second Team Offense
Mason Taylor, LSU, TE, Jr. - St. Thomas Aquinas
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina, RB, Sr. - Rockledge
All-SEC Second Team Defense
Tim Smith, Alabama, DL, Gr. - Sebastian River
All-SEC Third Team Defense
Daylen Everette, Georgia, DB, Jr. - IMG Academy
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama, LB, Jr. - IMG Academy
Keon Sabb, Alabama, DB, RS-So. - IMG Academy