Jerry Jones Floats Placing CeeDee Lamb on IR As Cowboys’ Injuries Stack Up
The Cowboys are dealing with a bit of an injury crisis early on into the 2025 season. Already down one member of the offensive line in center Cooper Beebe, two more members of the offense are set for extended stays on the sideline.
Jerry Jones told reporters Monday that Dallas is mulling placing both wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker on IR. Lamb suffered an ankle injury during the Week 3 loss against the Bears and was forced to exit the game. Booker also sustained a high ankle sprain during the game, but managed to soldier on and played every offensive snap for the Cowboys.
"We're looking at that," Jones said of potentially placing both Lamb and Booker on IR, via Todd Archer of ESPN. The comments surely come as a disappointment to Cowboys fans, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had reported that it was unlikely Lamb would hit the IR just hours earlier.
The Cowboys don't have to place Lamb or Booker on Injured Reserve until before the team's next game, which isn't until Sunday night when they host the Packers. If the team feels optimistic that Lamb could be back within four weeks, he might avoid landing on IR altogether.
Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of four games, per league rules, so if Booker or Lamb does end up on that list, they'll first be eligible to return in Week 8 when the Cowboys take on the Broncos on Oct. 26.