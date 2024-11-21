RJ Jones with Alabama DB coach Maurice Linguist.

No-fly zone created by 4-star 2026 Miami CB Rodarion “RJ” Jones
There’s a proverbial island Rodarion “RJ” Jones has created on the Miami Carol (FL) field. The Class of 2026 prospect is a smooth operator on the outside of the Chiefs’ defense monitoring air traffic control with extreme intensity. Not just a smart player, Jones (6-2, 170) makes the long lineage of standout corners proud with his athletic abilities.
Try to rub him, switch him, or trick him – it ain’t going to work. Jones is a student of the game staying on his assignment making both quarterback and receiver look foolish.
“My strengths are my speed, I can run with anyone, and I am a good cover corner; I can guard the best receivers,” Jones stated. “I can come up and make a tackle and be physical too.”
The proof is in the stat line with 30 tackles, three picks, and an astounding 17 passes defended.
“We run a lot of man, we run man a good majority of the time,” Jones said. “College coaches can get a good look at what I do, but we do mix it up.”
The speed was clocked at 4.51 over the summer at a Georgia camp. In addition to working on his speed, possibly competing in the 100, 200, 400, and long jump, the weight room is calling him.
“My offseason focus is getting in the weight room,” Jones shared. “I want to look the part. I will work on technical things, you can always get better with footwork, but the main thing is going in the weight room to look the part.”
What Jones can bring to the field has been backed up by 21 offers. Insight into the ongoing recruiting journey was given.
“It has been good,” Jones said. "It is a crazy process, but it has been good. I am in contact with a lot of coaches.”
Jones continued covering the interested programs yet to offer, “Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky – there are a lot of schools showing interest. Ole Miss, they are the school showing a lot of love but haven’t offered.
“The teams reaching out the most are Louisville, USF (South Florida), and UCF; those three. And West Virginia, they reach out as well.”
Two in-state programs have welcomed Jones to campus this fall.
“I went to the South Florida game vs. Miami, and I went to another Miami game,” Jones stated.
The trip to Tampa was all positive.
“It was good,” Jones shared. “It was great. USF is on the come up. I like the trajectory of their program.”
Miami does not disappoint when Jones is there.
“That went well too,” Jones said. “I have been to Miami a couple times; it is always good there.”
The relationship between Jones and Miami’s staff was detailed, “It is good. I talk to coach (Chris) Jackson, their DB coach, and he texts me. I have talked to coach (Mario) Cristobal a couple of times. The relationship is good. I will be up there more.”
The college football regular season is coming to a close, but there are two more teams Jones wants to see in action.
“I am trying to get to Ole Miss and Louisville,” Jones shared.