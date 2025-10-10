High School

Norland vs. American Heritage: Live Score Updates from Florida High School Football Battle

Follow along as Norland and American Heritage face off in a clash of Florida schools

American Heritage takes the field against Chaminade-Madonna on September 5, 2025
Two high school football programs in Florida will face off in a season where both teams wish they were doing a lot better.

American Heritage enters the game 3-3 nearly a month after losing senior All-American quarterback Dia Bell for the season. Luckily, the Patriots have won their last two games, including a 31-0 shutout win over Flanagan last Friday.

Norland has one more loss with a record of 3-4, but the Vikings are coming off a 28-6 blowout victory over Cocoa.

Both schools faced off at Norland last season, but due to senior wide receiver Jade Card playing despite being ineligible, the Vikings were forced to forfeit the contest, giving American Heritage the victory.

Players to Watch

Norland

  • Kai Moore - QB: A junior
  • Kenton Dobson - CB: A 4-star senior and Miami (FL) commit
  • Javan Allison - CB: A 3-star senior and Jacksonville State commit

American Heritage

  • Jonathan Bueno Jr. - RB: A 3-star junior who is 5'10, 200 pounds
  • Jamar Denson - WR: A 3-star senior and Troy commit

Pick 'Em Challenge

Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge.

Live Updates

(Refresh this page repeatedly throughout the contest for live updates on the action!)

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
