Norland vs. American Heritage: Live Score Updates from Florida High School Football Battle
Two high school football programs in Florida will face off in a season where both teams wish they were doing a lot better.
American Heritage enters the game 3-3 nearly a month after losing senior All-American quarterback Dia Bell for the season. Luckily, the Patriots have won their last two games, including a 31-0 shutout win over Flanagan last Friday.
Norland has one more loss with a record of 3-4, but the Vikings are coming off a 28-6 blowout victory over Cocoa.
Both schools faced off at Norland last season, but due to senior wide receiver Jade Card playing despite being ineligible, the Vikings were forced to forfeit the contest, giving American Heritage the victory.
Players to Watch
Norland
- Kai Moore - QB: A junior
- Kenton Dobson - CB: A 4-star senior and Miami (FL) commit
- Javan Allison - CB: A 3-star senior and Jacksonville State commit
American Heritage
- Jonathan Bueno Jr. - RB: A 3-star junior who is 5'10, 200 pounds
- Jamar Denson - WR: A 3-star senior and Troy commit
Pick 'Em Challenge
Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge.
Live Updates
(Refresh this page repeatedly throughout the contest for live updates on the action!)
