North Suncoast high school football: Top 15 quarterbacks returning for the 2024 season
North Suncoast high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 15 returning North Suncoast quarterbacks this fall:
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell: Thomas proved he’s a special sophomore talent at quarterback for the Mustangs. The signal caller completed 142-of-234 passes for 2,175 yards and 24 touchdowns. Also rushed for 271 yards and scored three times.
Jackson Hoyt, Nature Coast: We have to list the University of Florida commitment in baseball because of the totality of what he means to the Sharks' offense. Hoyt threw for 965 yards, 11 touchdowns and rushed for 496 and two scores.
JT Tipton, Lecanto: The sophomore signal caller really impressed folks in 2023. Tipton completed 140-of-216 passes for 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns to a mere three interceptions.
Jadyn Wood, Gulf: Playing a ton because of an injury to starter Ethan Holewski last season, Wood played admirably and will be the guy this spring/fall. In 2023, Wood completed 67 passes for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns. Rushed for 220 yards on the ground.
Lincoln McManus, Fivay: Another senior that makes the list is McManus, who transferred over from Wiregrass Ranch during the off-season. McManus saw minimal time in 2023, but in 2022 threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns.
Lane Bache, Hudson: Bache stepped into the saddle for the Royal Knights and showed promise as a first-year starter. The quarterback finished completing 64-of-121 passes for 803 yards, two touchdowns and has since transferred to Hudson during the off-season.
Mason Clarke, Land O' Lakes: Now if you're looking at Clarke's stats from 2023 at quarterback, you might be puzzled why he's on this list. Make no mistake about it, however, that Clarke is more than capable of being the starter for Dan Goodspeed's bunch. Clarke started for the Gators in 2022 the entire season.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Wiregrass Ranch: Transferring in from Bloomingdale during the off-season, Rose-Bailey will the quarterback for Mark Kantor's offense. Last fall for the Bulls of Valrico, Rose-Bailey threw for 1,211 yards and seven touchdowns.
Paul Fousek, Anclote: The Sharks did some good things offensively in 2023 and behind an improving Fousek, are aiming to take the next step this spring/fall. In 2023, Fousek completed 38-of-100 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns.
Gio Martinez, Springstead: Sharing time under center last season, Martinez showed the ability to throw and run the rock for the Eagles. Martinez in 2023 totaled over 500 yards of offense and four total touchdowns.
Landen Holley, Wesley Chapel: New to Pasco County this upcoming season, Holley at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, has shown over the off-season he's one of the area's best passers. Head coach Bruce Patterson is excited about Holley heading into 2024.
Michael Saltsman, Hernando: The Leopards' starting quarterback was solid for head coach John Scargle and will be expected to do more this upcoming campaign. Saltsman threw for 670 yards and five touchdowns.
Talyn Poole, Brooksville Central: It was a musical chair rotation of quarterbacks last season for the Bears, but Poole arguably brings back the most experience of any player. Poole in 2023 completed 28 passes for 337 yards and two scores.
Tristan Lennon, Zephyrhills: Lennon played in the spring game for the Bulldogs and looked impressive at times for the Bulldogs. Coming off a strong summer, Lennon will compete up against Xzavier Jackson (see below) for the starting quarterback role.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills: Jackson, who has transferred to Zephyrhills this off-season, led Tampa Bay Tech into the region finals, throwing for 1,996 yards and 24 touchdowns through 13 games. Not a returner within the county per se, but certainly was one of the area's top passers.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl