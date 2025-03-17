Nova (Florida) head boys basketball arrested due to charges related to sexual assault allegations
According to a CBS Miami report, Nova (Florida) head boys basketball coach Dequan Andre Sierra was arrested on Friday on charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault.
Per the report, the two charges was one count of authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old, which combined for a bond set at $50,000.
Sierra, 29, along with being the varsity boys basketball head coach is also the school's classroom monitor as well, per the report.
Down below is a statement that was released by Broward County Public Schools' school district chief communications officer John J. Sullivan in a statement per a report by the Sun Sentinel.
"BCPS is deeply disturbed by the allegations and remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the investigation and will face termination if the allegations are substantiated." - Broward County Public Schools' school district chief communications officer John J. Sullivan
We will have more on this story as it develops. Please check back for updates
