Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including one game against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 21 Edgewater at Winter Springs.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, October 9.
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 10.
Cardinal Newman at Melbourne Central Catholic - 7:00 PM
Space Coast at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Marathon - 7:00 PM
Colonial at Innovation - 7:00 PM
Cocoa Beach at Holy Trinity Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Central Florida Christian Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy - 7:00 PM
Taylor at Williston - 7:00 PM
West Port at West Orange - 7:00 PM
Rockledge at Vero Beach - 7:00 PM
Master's Academy at Tohopekaliga - 7:00 PM
Spruce Creek at University - 7:00 PM
Windermere at Oak Ridge - 7:00 PM
Satellite at West Nassau - 7:00 PM
Seminole at Lake Mary - 7:00 PM
Lake Brantley at Hagerty - 7:00 PM
Harmony at Lake Nona - 7:00 PM
Okeechobee at Port St. Lucie - 7:00 PM
New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge - 7:00 PM
Dr. Phillips at East Ridge - 7:00 PM
Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand - 7:00 PM
Horizon at South Lake - 7:00 PM
Timber Creek at Freedom - 7:00 PM
Forest at Lake Minneola - 7:00 PM
Mount Dora at Tavares - 7:00 PM
Seabreeze at Deltona - 7:00 PM
Umatilla at Discovery - 7:00 PM
Heritage at Westwood - 7:00 PM
Bishop Moore at Eustis - 7:00 PM
Astronaut at The Villages Charter - 7:00 PM
Eau Gallie at Merritt Island - 7:00 PM
Dunnellon at North Marion - 7:00 PM
Atlantic at North Florida Educational Institute - 7:00 PM
University at Cypress Creek - 7:00 PM
Winter Park at Boone - 7:00 PM
Apopka at Cocoa - 7:00 PM
Jones at Lake Wales - 7:00 PM
Viera at Osceola - 7:00 PM
Belleview at Matanzas - 7:00 PM
Edgewater at Winter Springs - 7:00 PM
Lake Howell at Oviedo - 7:00 PM
Bell at Interlachen - 7:30 PM
Wildwood at Frostproof - 7:30 PM
Gateway at Lake Placid - 7:30 PM
Lake Weir at Lake Buena Vista - 7:30 PM
South Sumter at Eastside - 7:30 PM
East River at Melbourne - 7:30 PM
Auburndale at Poinciana - 7:30 PM
All Orlando Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here