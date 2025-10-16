Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 18 Edgewater hosting Dr. Phillips
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 17.
Palm Beach Central (3-4) at Vanguard (6-1) - 6:30 PM EST
Orlando Christian Prep (2-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Halifax Academy (1-6) at Father Lopez (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Oxbridge Academy (0-8) at Holy Trinity Episcopal (4-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Master's Academy (1-6) at Space Coast (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Poinciana (2-5) at Gateway (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Paxon (4-3) at Wildwood (1-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Interlachen (2-6) at Hilliard (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Christ's Church Academy (2-2) at Cornerstone Charter Academy (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Cocoa Beach (2-6) at Foundation Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Boca Raton Christian (4-3) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Union County (2-4) at Trinity Catholic (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Rockledge (2-5) at Pine Ridge (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Spruce Creek (6-1) at Seminole (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Umatilla (8-0) at Taylor (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST
West Orange (6-1) at Olympia (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Winter Park (3-5) at Ocoee (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Bishop Moore (6-0) at Tavares (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Timber Creek (3-4) at Lake Nona (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Brantley (5-2) at University (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Seabreeze (4-3) at Viera (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Bayside (1-6) at Okeechobee (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Oviedo (4-3) at University (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
East Ridge (5-1) at South Lake (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Lake Minneola (1-6) at Horizon (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Freedom (1-6) at Oak Ridge (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Celebration (1-6) at Harmony (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Evans (5-1) at Lake Mary (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Hagerty (4-3) at Mount Dora (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Deltona (3-4) at New Smyrna Beach (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Leesburg (4-3) at Lyman (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Merritt Island (4-2) at Titusville (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
The Villages Charter (8-0) at Cocoa (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Heritage (3-4) at Mainland (4-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Eau Gallie (5-2) at Palm Bay (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Dr. Phillips (5-1) at Edgewater (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Eagle's View (1-1) at Atlantic (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
East River (1-5) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Boone (7-0) at Colonial (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Jones (5-2) at Wekiva (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Apopka (1-5) at Osceola (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Satellite (5-1) at Tradition Preperatory (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Zephyrhills (7-0) at South Sumter (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Tohopekaliga (4-3) at St. Cloud (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Pasco (0-7) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST
Davenport (4-2) at Forest (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
