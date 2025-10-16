High School

Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Orlando area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on October 16

Gray Reid

Cocoa Beach vs Viera from Oct. 3, 2025
Cocoa Beach vs Viera from Oct. 3, 2025 / Darryl De Fiore

There are 48 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup includes No. 18 Edgewater hosting Dr. Phillips

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 46 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, October 17.

Palm Beach Central (3-4) at Vanguard (6-1) - 6:30 PM EST

Orlando Christian Prep (2-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Halifax Academy (1-6) at Father Lopez (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Oxbridge Academy (0-8) at Holy Trinity Episcopal (4-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Master's Academy (1-6) at Space Coast (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Poinciana (2-5) at Gateway (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Paxon (4-3) at Wildwood (1-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Interlachen (2-6) at Hilliard (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Christ's Church Academy (2-2) at Cornerstone Charter Academy (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Cocoa Beach (2-6) at Foundation Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Boca Raton Christian (4-3) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Union County (2-4) at Trinity Catholic (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Rockledge (2-5) at Pine Ridge (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Spruce Creek (6-1) at Seminole (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Umatilla (8-0) at Taylor (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST

West Orange (6-1) at Olympia (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Winter Park (3-5) at Ocoee (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Bishop Moore (6-0) at Tavares (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Timber Creek (3-4) at Lake Nona (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Brantley (5-2) at University (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Seabreeze (4-3) at Viera (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Bayside (1-6) at Okeechobee (2-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Oviedo (4-3) at University (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

East Ridge (5-1) at South Lake (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Lake Minneola (1-6) at Horizon (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Freedom (1-6) at Oak Ridge (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Celebration (1-6) at Harmony (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Evans (5-1) at Lake Mary (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Hagerty (4-3) at Mount Dora (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Deltona (3-4) at New Smyrna Beach (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Leesburg (4-3) at Lyman (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Merritt Island (4-2) at Titusville (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

The Villages Charter (8-0) at Cocoa (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Heritage (3-4) at Mainland (4-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Eau Gallie (5-2) at Palm Bay (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Dr. Phillips (5-1) at Edgewater (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Eagle's View (1-1) at Atlantic (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

East River (1-5) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Boone (7-0) at Colonial (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Jones (5-2) at Wekiva (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Apopka (1-5) at Osceola (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Satellite (5-1) at Tradition Preperatory (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Zephyrhills (7-0) at South Sumter (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Tohopekaliga (4-3) at St. Cloud (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Pasco (0-7) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST

Davenport (4-2) at Forest (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

