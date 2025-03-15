Palm Beach Lakes hires ex-NBA player Marcus Hubbard as new head boys basketball coach
According to the Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Lakes has announced the hiring of Marcus Hubbard as their new head boys basketball coach.
Hubbard spent a brief time in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playing with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. He also spent some time playing in the NBA's Developmental League from 2009 to 2014. Hubbard also spent some playing time overseas where he played in Japan and South Korea, Venezuela, and Malaysia.
"We are excited for the future of the program under Hubbard's leadership" Palm Beach Lakes principal Rosalind Gray McCray said in a statement.
Hubbard is no stranger to the Palm Beach area where he spent his high school playing days at Wellington and Palm Beach Lakes High School from 2002 to 2006 where he is the county's second all-time leader in blocked shots, before playing his collegiate career at Georgia Southern and Angelo State.
Hubbard will look to turn around the Palm Beach Lakes boys basketball program who finished 3-19 in the 2024-2025 season, after winning 14 games and reached the regional playoffs in 2023-2024.