High School

Palm Beach Lakes hires ex-NBA player Marcus Hubbard as new head boys basketball coach

Hubbard spent his NBA playing career with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers will be named the new head coach at Palm Beach Lakes High School.

Ross Van De Griek

Palm Beach Lakes hires Marcus Hubbard as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach (March 13, 2025)
Palm Beach Lakes hires Marcus Hubbard as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach (March 13, 2025) / FutureDraftStyle (Instagram)

According to the Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Lakes has announced the hiring of Marcus Hubbard as their new head boys basketball coach.

Hubbard spent a brief time in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playing with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. He also spent some time playing in the NBA's Developmental League from 2009 to 2014. Hubbard also spent some playing time overseas where he played in Japan and South Korea, Venezuela, and Malaysia.

"We are excited for the future of the program under Hubbard's leadership" Palm Beach Lakes principal Rosalind Gray McCray said in a statement.

Hubbard is no stranger to the Palm Beach area where he spent his high school playing days at Wellington and Palm Beach Lakes High School from 2002 to 2006 where he is the county's second all-time leader in blocked shots, before playing his collegiate career at Georgia Southern and Angelo State.

Hubbard will look to turn around the Palm Beach Lakes boys basketball program who finished 3-19 in the 2024-2025 season, after winning 14 games and reached the regional playoffs in 2023-2024.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida