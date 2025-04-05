Photos: IMG Academy edges Montverde in overtime to win 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals championship
Kelis Fisher scores game-high 23 points to lead the Ascenders to a thrilling 80-78 victory in a battle of nationally-ranked girls teams
FISHERS (Indiana) — Kelis Fisher scored a game-high 23 points to help lift IMG Academy to a 80-78 victory over Montverde Academy on Saturday morning in girls championship game of the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals at Southeastern High School.
Deniya Prawl had 14 points for the Ascenders while Kelsi Andrews finished with 12 points, had a game-high 13 rebounds and two blocks shots. Brooklyn Charlo connected on four 3-pointers and had 13 points in the victory.
- LIVE UPDATE | IMG Academy outlasts Montverde
IMG Academy outscored the Eagles 7-5 in the extra period to claim the championship.
Saniyah Hall and Agot Makeer had 20 points each for Montverde. Hall added a team-high 11 rebounds and five assists.
