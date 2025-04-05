High School

Photos: IMG Academy edges Montverde in overtime to win 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals championship

Kelis Fisher scores game-high 23 points to lead the Ascenders to a thrilling 80-78 victory in a battle of nationally-ranked girls teams

Todd Shurtleff

IMG Academy players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Montverde Academy in the title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

FISHERS (Indiana) — Kelis Fisher scored a game-high 23 points to help lift IMG Academy to a 80-78 victory over Montverde Academy on Saturday morning in girls championship game of the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals at Southeastern High School.

Deniya Prawl had 14 points for the Ascenders while Kelsi Andrews finished with 12 points, had a game-high 13 rebounds and two blocks shots. Brooklyn Charlo connected on four 3-pointers and had 13 points in the victory.

IMG Academy outscored the Eagles 7-5 in the extra period to claim the championship.

Saniyah Hall and Agot Makeer had 20 points each for Montverde. Hall added a team-high 11 rebounds and five assists.

Kelis Fisher of IMG Academy scores on a layup during the championship of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Saniyah Hall of Montverde Academy drives to the basket while defended by IMG Academy's Nylah Wilson in the title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Nylah Wilson of IMG Academy drives to the basket guarded by Montverde Academy's Aaliyah Crump in title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Montverde Academy head coach Matt Shewmake gives his players instructions during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Amaia Jackson of Montverde Academy takes a jump shot during the title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
IMG Academy head coach Frank Oliver looks on from the baseline during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Deniya Prawl of IMG Academy goes up for layup against Montverde Academy during title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
IMG Academy players dump confetti over their coach and the trophy while celebrating their victory in championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals / Photo by Tyler Hart
IMG Academy players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Montverde Academy in the title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
IMG Academy players celebrate winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals after beating Montverde Academy in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
IMG Academy players and coaches pose after winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals championship game in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

