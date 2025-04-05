Chipotle Nationals 2025 Championship Game: IMG Academy vs Montverde Academy girls basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Saturday with the championship game. Our girls' basketball championship game features the 3-seed IMG Academy (Florida) Ascenders taking on the 1-seed Montverde Academy Eagles. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.
IMG Academy (Florida) is making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals and seeking their first national title in program history.
IMG Academy defeated Westtown (Pennsylvania) 64-61 in Friday's semifinal game, getting a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired by Pittsburgh signee Nylah Wilson.
Montverde Academy (Florida) is seeking their fourth consecutive Chipotle Nationals title.
Montverde Academy defeated Faith Family Academy (Texas) 66-54 in Friday's semifinal game behind a 28-point outing by junior guard Saniyah Hall.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
IMG Academy
Montverde Academy
PREGAME
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals Girls Basketball Championship Game between IMG Academy and Montverde Academy will tip-off at 10:00 a.m.
IMG Academy Starting Lineup: Kelis Fisher, Nylah Wilson, Manuella Alves, Kelsi Andrews, Deniya Prawl
Montverde Academy Starting Lineup: Holland Harris, Lourdes Da Silva Costa, Saniyah Hall, Amaia Jackson, Aaliyah Crump
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... IMG Academy wins the opening tip
Kelis Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 2-0 IMG
Holland Harris (Montverde) scores a 3-point field goal... 3-2 Montverde
Harris (Montverde) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-2
Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-4
Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 1 of 1... 5-5
Deniya Prawl (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 7-5 IMG
Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 9-5
Lourdes Da Silva Costa (Montverde) misses free throw 1 of 2
Da Silva Costa (Montverde) makes free throw 2 of 2... 9-6
Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 1 of 2... 10-6
Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 2 of 2... 11-6