Chipotle Nationals 2025 Championship Game: IMG Academy vs Montverde Academy girls basketball live updates

The final day of the 2024-2025 high school basketball season is here. We have an All-Florida battle in the Chipotle Nationals Girls Basketball Championship Game between the 3-seed IMG Academy Ascenders and 1-seed Montverde Academy Eagles. High School on SI will be covering throughout the game.

Ross Van De Griek

IMG Academy players celebrate their victory over Westtown in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
IMG Academy players celebrate their victory over Westtown in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Saturday with the championship game. Our girls' basketball championship game features the 3-seed IMG Academy (Florida) Ascenders taking on the 1-seed Montverde Academy Eagles. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

IMG Academy (Florida) is making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals and seeking their first national title in program history.

IMG Academy defeated Westtown (Pennsylvania) 64-61 in Friday's semifinal game, getting a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired by Pittsburgh signee Nylah Wilson.

Montverde Academy (Florida) is seeking their fourth consecutive Chipotle Nationals title.

Montverde Academy defeated Faith Family Academy (Texas) 66-54 in Friday's semifinal game behind a 28-point outing by junior guard Saniyah Hall.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

IMG Academy

Montverde Academy

PREGAME

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals Girls Basketball Championship Game between IMG Academy and Montverde Academy will tip-off at 10:00 a.m.

IMG Academy Starting Lineup: Kelis Fisher, Nylah Wilson, Manuella Alves, Kelsi Andrews, Deniya Prawl

Montverde Academy Starting Lineup: Holland Harris, Lourdes Da Silva Costa, Saniyah Hall, Amaia Jackson, Aaliyah Crump

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... IMG Academy wins the opening tip

Kelis Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 2-0 IMG

Holland Harris (Montverde) scores a 3-point field goal... 3-2 Montverde

Harris (Montverde) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-2

Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-4

Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 1 of 1... 5-5

Deniya Prawl (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 7-5 IMG

Fisher (IMG) scores a 2-point field goal... 9-5

Lourdes Da Silva Costa (Montverde) misses free throw 1 of 2

Da Silva Costa (Montverde) makes free throw 2 of 2... 9-6

Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 1 of 2... 10-6

Fisher (IMG) makes free throw 2 of 2... 11-6

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

