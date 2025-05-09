Playoff roundup: Walk-off home run returns Stoneman Douglas back to state baseball playoffs
PARKLAND, FLORIDA – Call it destiny. Call it fate. Call it what you will.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball coach Todd Fitz-Gerald calls it: “The heart of a champion.”
The Eagles showed their resolve again on Thursday night, winning in the most dramatic of ways.
Down to their final out, Lorenzo Laurel blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning that gave Stoneman Douglas a dramatic 8-7 victory over West Broward at Anthony Rizzo Field.
Laurel’s homer gave the Eagles (29-2) the Florida Class 7A-Region 4 championship and a berth in the state playoffs, which begin next week at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
“Sometimes you’re a team of destiny, or are destined to be here,” Fitz-Gerald said.
Words could hardly describe the improbable comeback win.
After watching a 4-run lead disappear, West Broward took the lead in the sixth inning on Ethan Lindor’s grand slam. The Bobcats tacked on another run in the seventh inning on Isaiah DelValle’s RBI single.
Up by three runs heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, Douglas started a rally on back-to-back singles by Gio Rojas and Nick Diaz, putting runners on the corners. A wild pitch and error pushed two runs across the plate, trimming the Bobcats’ lead to 7-6.
Two strikeouts later, Laurel stepped to the plate, with a runner on first. The junior, who is committed to Florida, connected on a one-strike offering and drove his home run over the wall in left field.
With the victory, Douglas heads to Fort Myers seeking its fifth straight state title.
West Broward (21-14) had its season end in heartbreaking fashion.
The Bobcats repeatedly found a way to advance in the new regional best-of-three format.
In the regional quarterfinals and semifinals, they lost Game 1 and rebounded to win the next two.
If not for Douglas’ comeback, Game 3 would have been played on Saturday at West Broward.
Under the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state baseball playoff format, Classes 5-7A began the regional finals on Wednesday, freeing up Saturday for a possible Game 3.
Classes 1-4A began their regional finals on Monday, with Thursday set aside for Game 3.
At Fort Myers, the state semifinals and finals will be single elimination.
Class 6A:
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Doral Academy
Game 3 will be played on Saturday at Doral Academy, after the Firebirds defeated St. Thomas, 5-4, on Thursday.
St. Thomas won Game 1 on Wednesday, 8-4, on Nico Sabatino’s two-out, grand slam in the sixth inning.
The Raiders are the top seed, while Doral Academy is seeded second.
The Firebirds avoided elimination on Thursday, boosted by a five-run third inning. Leandro Hernandez drove in three runs in the inning, and Dylan Prince had two RBIs.
St. Thomas rallied in the fourth inning on Andrew Alvarez’s three-run home run.
Doral infielder Caleb Hernandez had two hits in the win, while Jonathan Lopez added two hits for St. Thomas.
Right-hander Aaron Elissalt threw a complete game for the Firebirds.
Class 5A
Mater Academy Charter sweeps Varela, and advances to Fort Myers.
After winning the first game, 5-2, on Wednesday, Mater Academy rallied to a 10-8 victory on Thursday.
Varela scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.
But in the bottom of the fourth, the Lions (23-9-1) countered with nine runs. Brandon Lorenzo had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four. Jonathan Esponda added two hits and two RBIs.
Nick Baluja had two hits and two RBIs for Varela (20-10-2).