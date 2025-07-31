Quarterback Q&A: One of Florida's top sophomores Brycen Marbrey has presence, personality and elite arm talentBry
Like any high level high school football player, Brycen Marbrey will never forget his first college scholarship offer.
The incoming sophomore quarterback at Lake Howell (Winter Park, Fla.) first heard from Appalachian State on May 6, followed later in the day with an offer from Toledo. A month later the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder who played his freshman season in 2024 at Lake Mary received his third offer, this one from Syracuse.
As jazzed as Marbrey was about the offer, it also caused him to pause and look at a bigger picture. Florida and Florida State have already inquired about Marbrey and by the time of his graduation, he'll likely be flooded with many more offers.
No complacency
"I was very excited," he said. "But I also remembered that this is only the beginning, so I can’t get complacent and comfortable. I have to keep grinding and do what I need to do to be successful."
He's got a new coaching staff and teammates to help with that. He also has longtime private quarterback/life coach Anthony Siciliano to help keep him on track, physically and mentally and off and on the field.
Siciliano, a former standout high school quarterback at Bridgton Academy in Orlando, said what he loves most about coaching Marbrey is his work ethic, approach and hunger to get better.
Changing temperatures
"His ability to find ways to improve both physically and mentally is what stood out to me," said Siciliano, who has worked with the gifted quarterback since he was in the fifth grade. "Brycen is someone who can change the termperature of a room based off his presence and personality, which is extremely important as a quarterback and leader."
It sure helps that Marbrey has natural talent as well.
"Brycen's arm strength and ability to drive the football down field is special," Siciliano said. "He's an effortless thrower who can make every throw on the football field. ... He has one of the best arm talents in the Class of 2028."
Q&A With Lake Howell (Fla.) QB Brycen Marbrey
Mitch Stephens: Hi Brycen. Congratulations on all your early successes. How has the offseason gone and where do you think you’ve progressed the most?
Brycen Marbrey: My spring and summer season has been very good. I was blessed to start off my summer with my first power 4 offer from Syracuse and I’ve probably progressed as a leader more than anything, making sure I’m someone my teammates can lean on no matter what comes this season.
MS: Did you grow up playing quarterback and did you play other sports?
BM: I grew up playing quarterback and wide receiver and I also played basketball in middle school.
MS: What do you like most about playing quarterback?
BM: I love the leadership role the most about the quarterback position and setting the standard and holding everyone and myself accountable.
MS: Do you have any athletic idols or posters you have up in your room and if so, what about them do you admire most?
BM: I look up to CJ Stroud and Cam Ward, especially his story. It shows that anything is possible coming out of high school. You just need a chance.
MS: What kind of influence on and off the field has coach Anthony Sicilliano supplied?
BM: Coach Anthony really pushes me to be the best version of myself on and off the field and he inspires me to be a great leader as he is himself. He really wants me to be the best I can be. He’s someone I look up to as a big brother and the time he takes out of his day to do the things he does for me is a blessing.
MS: What are your goals for the 2025 season and final three seasons of your high school career, and how has the transition been going to a new school?
BM: I want to leave a mark at the high school level as someone that was known for being a leader and winner. I’m focused on being the best leader and QB I can be for my team and I’m excited for this season to show what we are capable of doing as a team.