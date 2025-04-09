Ranking the Top 10 Florida high school spring football games/jamborees set to take place in 2025
Not every state across the country has high school spring football, but one that does resides out of the Southeast as Florida begins practices officially on April 28th.
The Sunshine State gives teams 20 days to practice, which usually culminates in either a game against another opponent or a jamboree, involving multiple other programs.
List of 2025 Florida high school football spring games
This year plays out no differently, but there's a number of contests that really stand out from the rest of the field this spring. We have decided to rank the Top 10 games from the Florida high school football spring practice period that have been announced thus far.
Take a look below at our list and let us know who you think we're missing from our Top 10 Florida high school spring football games/jamborees for 2025:
1. West Boca Raton at Columbus, May 16th
The defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton Bulls take their show on the road to face off against the 3-time state champion Columbus Explorers and this one should be a doozy. Trey Moran paired up with Omari McNeal as the team's two quarterbacks along with 2026 star running back Javian Mallory should make for an entertaining Bulls' offense.
2. Orlando The First Academy at Lake Mary, May 15th
So much intrigue comes along with this Battle of Central Florida titans, as the Royals look to take the next step on the national level and Lake Mary aims to reload in order to make another run to the Class 7A state championship game. This matchup is a quarterback-eccentric one with Landen Holley (The First Academy), who transferred in over the off-season from Wesley Chapel, and Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary).
3. Venice at Naples, May 20th
The Indians and Golden Eagles seem to square off every spring now and for good reason. It's a really solid South Suncoast vs. Southwest Florida matchup, but both teams have a lot of question marks on the offensive side of the ball. A player to watch for in this game will be Indians' running Dorien Irving-Jones, who rushed for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns.
4. Jamboree at Bryant Stadium, May 17th
If you're looking for a Saturday jamboree to head over to, this is one that you should check off on your list of preseason events to attend. Among the teams participating in this one include state champions Jesuit, Lakeland and also Bartow, Evans, Lake Gibson, Spruce Creek. Getting to see so much talent all in one place on one day is definitely worth catching.
5. Mandarin at Bolles, May 22nd
Enter the Knox Annis era for the Mustangs as they will roll into Skinner-Barco Stadium to take on an always tough Bulldogs squad, in which this is easily the game to see in the 904. Annis played a ton his freshman season due to Tramell Jones going down early in the 2024 season. The Bolles' offense features 2026 4-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, who is already committed to Clemson.
6. Buchholz at Berkeley Prep, May 15th
Both programs have reached the state semifinals (and beyond) the last few years, but they are in a bit of transition because of some graduations and departures. Buchholz is looking to move forward as Trace Johnson transferred out to California to play for Santa Margarita. Andrew Whittemore looks to be the Bobcats' new signal caller going up against a Berkeley Prep squad that must figure things out now with Dallas Golden and Joseph Troupe have graduated.
7. Monarch at Plantation, May 20th
Want to see Jabari Brady take the field ahead of his senior season? One of South Florida's most talented wide receivers would be on display along with a plethora of other athletes. Brady, a 4-star receiver, returned to the Knights last season and looks to put on a huge senior year. Plantation went 6-5 in 2024, but made some noise throughout the season.
8. Jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens, May 17th
Talk about another jamboree that's chalk full of talented teams, taking a closer look at the other one that will be taking place on May 17th down in Palm Beach is worthwhile. The 7-team jamboree will include the likes of Delray Beach Atlantic, Fort Pierce Westwood, Mainland, Martin County, Palm Beach Gardens, South Dade and Southridge. Multiple teams taking part in this jamboree have either been to the playoffs, reached a state semifinal or won a state crown.
9. Jamboree at Clearwater, May 22nd
One of the more interesting spring jamborees taking place this spring is between Cardinal Mooney, Clearwater and Mitchell at Jack White Stadium. All three teams figure to be contenders in their respective classifications and this has all the makings to being a good one. With three solid signal callers all in place at each school, there should be a lot of points scored in this one.
10. FSU High at Choctawhatchee, May 15th
A solid Big Bend vs. Florida Panhandle matchup that enters our list taking the final spot is the Seminoles versus the Indians. Choctawhatchee has one of the top running backs in the 850, with sophomore Von Keller rushing for 1,774 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
Honorable mentions
Oviedo at Ocoee, May 15th
Dr. Phillips at Winter Park, May 15th
Spring jamboree at Fort Myers (Fort Myers, Lake Wales, Port Charlotte), May 16th
Bartram Trail at Sanford Seminole, May 16th
Wiregrass Ranch at Bartow, May 16th
South Lake at South Sumter, May 16th
St. Augustine at Bishop Kenny, May 21st
Clearwater Central Catholic at Palmetto, May 21st
Apopka at Jones, May 23rd
Land O' Lakes at Gulf, May 23rd
