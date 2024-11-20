Recruiting update with 4-star 2026 WR Somourian Wingo Jr
Somourian Wingo Jr. is a quarterback’s best friend. Wingo (6-3, 180) isn’t just big and fast, he uses multiple releases off the line of scrimmage, can go up and get it in traffic, and has oven mitts for hands. St. Augustine High School unleashed their four-star talent against 4A Florida defenses helping the Yellow Jackets to a 9-1 season that continues into the playoffs. The Class of 2026 talent has 24 offers and counting.
Wingo spoke about the Yellow Jackets’ offense that has allowed him to take 48 passes for 784 yards with 10 trips into the end zone.
“We run a Spread offense,” Wingo said. “We spread everyone out to give playmakers space, we make plays with the opportunities.”
Always in the lab, Wingo talked about what he works on every day, “My top end speed, perfecting my craft, and getting faster in and out of my breaks.”
Asked about his best game of the season thus far, Wingo’s reply reinforces even the most talented of players must have a team-first mentality on the gridiron.
“That’s hard; I’d say, probably the Mandarin game because of the competition on their side and I wasn’t getting the ball as much. Their DBs were holding, but I never let it get to me. I did what I needed to do for us to win. I was blocking and being a leader. Even though it didn’t go my way, I was there for my teammates doing my job.”
The offering programs for Wingo includes Florida, Michigan, Miami, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, Louisville, Wisconsin, and Indiana… that list is poised to add some more big-time names.
“Clemson is showing a lot of interest, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama texts me here and there, Maryland – there’s a lot. Ole Miss, they talk to me a lot.”
ACC and SEC programs are letting Wingo know he is wanted.
“Miami, Florida, and Missouri, those schools are on me,” Wingo shared. “They call and text every day. South Carolina as well.”
Wingo is the envy of most college football fans with a long list of games observed live this fall.
“I have been to South Carolina for the A&M game, I have been to three Florida games, USF (South Florida), LSU, and UCF,” Wingo stated.
The experiences at South Carolina, Florida, and UCF were covered by Wingo.
South Carolina: “It was a great visit. Their coaches showed me mad love. They treated me like a commit. It was a great game; one of the best ones I have been to. That was one of the best visits I have been on.”
Florida: “Florida is a great place; I love to go there. Florida is close to where I am; it’s not that far of a drive. They also treat me like a commit. They call and text me every day to show me how much they want me to be a part of their program. It is a packed crowd at every game. I feel at home at Florida.”
UCF: “It was great. They also treated me like a commit. They showed me a lot of attention. I met with coach (Gus) Malzahn and coach (Tim) Harris (OC/WR). I met all the coaches on offense. They treated me like a commit. They showed so much love. It is amazing every time I am there.”
A decision on another visit is in the process of being made.
“I am still debating this week on going to Miami vs. Wake Forest or Florida vs. Ole Miss. I’m not sure which to go to. The Florida game is going to be good; they’ve been playing really well.”
Asked about the bond with the Hurricanes coaching staff, Wingo replied, “The relationship is amazing. I talk to coach (Kevin) Beard (WR) almost every day. I talk to three coaches there every day. They are showing me how much they want me; it is amazing. I have built relationships with coach Beard and their coaches. We instantly clicked, especially after I visited this summer.”
St. Augustine gets back on the field on Friday taking on ED White.
