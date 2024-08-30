Ref throws the key block on a long touchdown run in Florida
Week 1 of the Florida high school football season wasn't necessarily kind to the Berkeley Prep football team, which was coming off a state championship season in 2023. The Buccaneers lost their season opener, 28-14, to Clearwater Central Catholic, but they did come away with on sensational highlight.
Trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, the Buccaneers handed the ball to running back Joseph Troupe who burst through the line and into the CCC secondary. Under a full head of steam, Troupe would likely have gone the distance on his 86-yard touchdown run, but his path to the end zone was completely cleared when the back judge found himself in the path of the Marauders only defender with a chance to chase down Troupe.
The glancing contact was just enough to end any chance of making a play.
Clearwater Central Catholic, to its credit, closed the game with two unanswered touchdowns and took the season opening win. The Marauders will attempt to go 2-0 when they host Seabring on Friday night, while Berkeley will play its home opener against Booker in search of its first win of 2024.