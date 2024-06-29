Robert Jones III commits to Illinois; Cornerback picks Fighting Illini over UCF
It came down to the University of Illinois or the University of Central Florida on Saturday evening for Vero Beach 2025 cornerback Robert Jones III.
When it came down to it, Jones III decided the opportunity to play for the Fighting Illini was too hard to pass up.
Jones III, a 2025 3-star defensive back per 247Sports, announced via an Instagram live event that he's committing to Illinois over UCF. The Indians' cornerback was also considering North Carolina State as well.
Last season for Vero Beach, Jones III locked down one side of the field for the Indians as the cornerback made 19 tackles, defensed nine passes and intercepted two. The Fightning Illini commit compiled the statstics despite missing multiple games due to injury.
In his sophomore at John Carroll, Jones III saw playing time on both sides of the ball. On offense, Jones III caught 23 passes for 271 yards and on defense totaled 33 tackles, three for a loss, recovered three fumbles and notched two interceptions.
The defensive back also has offers from schools like Auburn, Bethune-Cookman, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Middle Tennessee State, Mizzou, Pitt, SMU, Troy, USF, West Virginia and Westrn Kentucky.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl