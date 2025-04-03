Sacramento State offers Class Of 2030 running back out of Florida
When Tampa-native Blaze Ingram received his first collegiate offer as the 2030 running back, he was offered at age 11 years old by Florida A&M Rattlers.
Then Ingram's second offer came from former NFL wide receiver Desean Jackson's Delaware State and it was only time until other colleges began to throw their names into the hat as well.
According to a social post on Instagram by Ingram, Sacramento State has offered the 2030 running back. Per Ingram's post, the Sacramento State offer came after a conversation with assistant CJ Pollard.
The Hornets, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, are looking to move from the FCS to FBS and are planning to file paperwork this week.
Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back
Ingram projects as a Class of 2030 product and has already quite the following all over social media on several platforms. On Instagram is where you can find plenty of his highlights, where he has over 726,000 followers. He also has a Facebook page with well over 7,000 followers and a Twitter handle with just under 4,000.
In a post back in early December, Ingram posted that he had received a full-ride offer to play high school football at nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Ingram this past youth football season played for the Westchase Colts of the New Tampa area.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi