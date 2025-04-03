High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host 2025 regular season girls flag football game

The 2-time Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will host a game at their facility on April 7th

Andy Villamarzo

Grace Lynne Photography

The 'BATTLEGROUNDS' matchup for girls flag football in the state of Florida is back this spring and its another stellar regular season matchup.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they will be hosting the second annual BATTLEGROUNDS matchup at the AdventHealth Training Center on April 7th, 7:30 p.m. between Bloomingdale and No. 1 nationally-ranked Lennard.

Top 25 national girls flag football rankings (4/2/2025)

The Buccaneers are also set to host the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) state championships, which is slated to be played in May between classes 1A-4A.

Last season, the Buccaneers hosted their first-ever version of the BATTLEGROUNDS regular season tilt, with Alonso facing off against Newsome. The Ravens would win the contest in thrilling fashion in the final minutes.

Both Bloomingdale and Lennard are ranked in the latest Top 25 Florida girls flag football rankings, with Longhorns coming in at No. 1 and the Bulls at No. 24, respectively.

Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/1/2025)

