Saniyah Hall, 5-star 2026 prospect, transfers from Laurel (Ohio) to Montverde Academy

Hall averaged 25.5 points and 11.1 rebounds a game in the 2023-2024 season for the Gators

Saniya Hall announced via Instagram Wednesday night that she's transferring from Laurel (OH) to Montverde Academy
One of the best high school basketball academies in the country got a little bit better on Wednesday.

5-star 2026 basketball prospect Saniyah Hall announced on Instagram that she will be transferring to Montverde Academy (Florida) from Laurel (Ohio).

Rated a grade of 98 and ranked the No.3 player in the country according to ESPNW, Hall is coming off a stellar season for the Gators, in which she led the team in multiple categories. Leading Laurel to a 19-11 last season, Hall posted statistics of 25.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists through 29 games played.

Hall came right out of the gates her freshman season and had herself a strong 2022-2023 season, averaging 21.0 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.

Hall attended trials for the 2023 USA Women's U16 National Team before being named to the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's U18 National Team just over a week ago. She also participated in trials for the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team from May 23-25, according to USA Basketball.

Published
