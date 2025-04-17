Scottie Littles steps away as head football coach at Sarasota Booker (Florida)
Just recently High School On SI confirmed with Sarasota Booker head football coach Scottie Littles that his Tornadoes would be traveling up to Alabama to kickoff the 2025 season against Auburn.
It looks like the Tornadoes will be making the trip up to the Yellowhammer state without the man who set the game up against one of Alabama's top football programs.
In a surprising state of events, according to a report by Sarasota-Herald Tribune's Doug Fernandes, Littles has surprisingly stepped down as Sarasota Booker's head football coach after three seasons at the helm. Per Fernandes' report, no exact reason has been provided why Littles is no longer with the program.
What isn't up for question is it was a bumpy ride for the program through the 2024 season, though the Tornadoes did reach the Class 3A state semifinals.
The Florida High School Atheltic Association (FHSAA) had suspended the Sarasota Booker head coach for six games and fined him $5,000 following an investigation stemming from violation of the association's recruiting rules ahead of the 2024 season.
The recruiting violations stem from contact between Littles and a Sarasota Riverview player dating back to Feb. 27th at a track meet which took place at Booker High School.
The allegations were not the first time Littles has heard of complaints/allegations set forth against the program. Southeast High School filed a complaint with the FHSAA against Booker for delays in sending over its EL6 player transfer forms. The FHSAA has no rule or penalty against tardy/late transfer player forms.
Also according to Fernandes' report, Littles was ejected from the Class 3A state semifinal against Raines in Jacksonville after using profanity towards the officiating crew, which resulted in a 3-game suspension and a $550 fine towards the school. Littles served the suspension for the first three games of the girls flag football season.
Littles and the Tornadoes were coming off an impressive 10-4 campaign, in which Sarasota Booker reached the Class 3A state semifinals, falling to Raines, who lost against Miami Northwestern in the final.
This time around, Sarasota Booker looks a team on paper that could make another serious run in Class 3A as the Tornadoes have several key players returning, including 2026 4-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham (UCF commitment), '26 4-star defensive lineman Kevontay Hugan (Louisville commitment), '26 defensive back Dylan Wester (Pittsburgh commitment) and 2028 phenom athlete Tyree Mannings Jr.
Now with Littles suddenly stepping away just under two weeks before the start of spring football practice starting on April 28th, questions will surround the program on who will take over the Tornadoes and keep them remaining one of the top teams on the South Suncoast.
