Sarasota Booker (Florida) to face Auburn (Alabama) to start the 2025 season
When the 2025 season kicks off in the Sunshine State, Sarasota Booker will be outside of the state lines taking the field against an Alabama state power.
According to Tornadoes' head coach Scottie Littles Friday evening, the Sarasota Booker lead man confirmed his squad will head up to Auburn to face the Tigers on August 22nd.
Littles and the Tornadoes are coming off an impressive 10-4 campaign, in which Sarasota Booker reached the Class 3A state semifinals, falling to Jacksonville Raines.
This time around, Sarasota Booker could be a team that could make another serious run in Class 3A as the Tornadoes have several key players returning, including 2026 4-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham (UCF commitment), '26 4-star defensive lineman Kevontay Hugan (Louisville commitment), '26 defensive back Dylan Wester (Pittsburgh commitment) and 2028 phenom athlete Tyree Mannings Jr.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Hugans:
Multifaceted front-line defender with no shortage of position ambiguity as he could morph into a variety of different things depending on how the body fills out. Lacks length, but owns an elite track and field profile and has posted explosive testing metrics in back-to-back years. Spent junior season attacking primarily from a two and three-point stance in an even front. Flashes big-time initial quickness and rare suddenness for a line of scrimmage player as he shoots into the backfield and flushes out pockets. Frequently makes stops in pursuit with his gap-closing burst and can efficiently change directions. Ceiling might be highest as a three technique that can hound quarterbacks on passing downs, but floor might be higher as an edge rusher that can cross offensive tackles and play in space. Regardless, will eventually need to add some mass to hold up at the next level. By far one of the more unique players in the Sunshine State for the cycle given the puzzle pieces. However, still projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays with his juice and production.
Auburn features 2026 3-star running back Omar Mabson (Auburn commitment), who rushed for 1,515 yards on 184 carries and scored 29 touchdowns.
The Tigers went 10-1 last year in Alabama's Class 7A, losing in the playoffs to eventual state champion Thompson, 34-21.
