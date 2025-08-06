Six-foot-5 small forward Cordarius White transfers to The Rock School for his senior season
Cordarius White, a 6-foot-5 senior small forward, is on the move for his upcoming senior season, his father (Cornelius) told High School On SI Florida on Tuesday night.
White, whoe played the 2024-2025 season at Gainesville High School, will now play on the other side of town at The Rock School that has produced multiple notable alumni, such as current Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
The Rock School compete in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA), where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-11 record and qualified to reach the quarterfinals of their postseason tournament.
White spent the past three seasons playing at Gainesville, where, during his junior season, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the field.
White helped lead Gainesville to the top seed in the District 5A-2 Tournament during the 2024-2025 season as well as a run into the regional semifinals before their season came to an end against the reigning Class 5A runner-up Ponte Vedra Sharks.
His recruitment escalated during the summer Live Period when he picked up offers from Edward Waters University and Fort Valley State in the Division II level.
The Lions have reloaded their roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season, which will feature senior guard Joseph Hartman, junior guard Colton Sembower, senior center Hendrix Loughridge and senior forward Isaac Laylow.
