Six South Florida baseball players who stepped up in Game 1 of regionals
Monday marked Day One of the regional quarterfinals in the high school baseball playoffs in South Florida, and there were plenty of games that went down to the wire.
Under the new format, Classes 1-4A began their playoffs on Monday. Classes 5-7A get underway on Wednesday.
High School on SI is tracking the action, and we’re singling out these six performers who caught our attention.
Spencer Krasner, LHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Not only did Krasner throw a complete game shutout against Westminster Christian in the Lions' Class 2A regional, the left-hander reached a milestone. A 2026 class South Carolina commit, Krasner struck out nine batters, giving him 100 on the season. Krasner reached the century mark in 59 innings. Chaminade-Madonna won Game 1 by a score of 1-0.
Dylan Dubovik, OF, American Heritage Planation
With some injuries to their pitching staff, the Patriots will rely on their offense to score some runs in the Class 4A regional against Rockledge. The bats did their part on Monday with Dubovik collecting three hits. Heritage scored eight runs in the sixth inning, and it was Dubovik’s three-run home run with two outs that made the score 17-6. That blast ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Angel Garcia, C/DH, True North Classical Academy
The Titans were tested in their Class 2A opener against St. John Paul II Academy, but they rallied for a 3-2 win in eight innings. After tying the score at 2 in the seventh, Angel Garcia came through with the walk-off, RBI single in the eighth inning.
Micah Billig, 1B, Pine Crest
As the home team in their Class 3A regional, the Panthers scored four runs in the first and second innings, and then hung on for an 8-5 win against Killian. Billig has been a big producer all season for Pine Crest. The left-handed hitting first baseman had a home run and two-run double in the victory.
Emery Coleman, LHP, Saint Andrew’s
The Scots are the visitors in their Class 2A regional at NSU University. In the first game, Coleman got the start and gave Saint Andrew’s six strong innings. The southpaw allowed two runs, with one being earned, and was lifted with his team up 9-2 heading into the seventh inning. While the Sharks rallied for six runs, Saint Andrew’s held on for a 9-8 victory.
Josiah Haslem, 1B, North Broward Prep
After falling behind, 3-2, in the third inning, the Eagles scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning, and defeated American Heritage Delray Beach, 4-3, in their Class 3A opener. Haslem is a threat every time he steps up to the plate. And the senior delivered with three hits, including a double, while also collecting an RBI and scoring two runs.