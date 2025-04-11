Six South Florida high school baseball teams looking to heat up in playoffs
South Florida high school baseball is about to catch playoff fever.
The district tournaments get underway next week, which means it’s “go time.”
Once again, the area is among the most talented regions anywhere in the country.
What’s stood out this season is there was more parity than in recent years. That led to plenty of surprise teams, with college-bound players spread out across South Florida.
Now, it’s time for the postseason to begin. Teams need to show up or risk going home.
High School on SI has been tracking the area all season.
With the districts upon us, we’re spotlighting six schools looking to heat up at the right time.
Doral Academy (19-5-1), Class 6A-District16
A year ago, the Firebirds were heavily favored to win their district and advance to the state playoffs. They did neither, getting upset in the district tournament, and eventually were eliminated in their first regional game. Doral Academy is looking to avoid that trap this year.
The talent is certainly there to get to Fort Myers for the state final four. What it lacks right now is consistency. Since March 27, the Firebirds are 2-3. Now, in fairness, those losses were to nationally ranked IMG Academy and Marjory Stoneman Douglas. But it’s how they lost these games.
On March 27, IMG thumped Doral (15-3), and in a rematch on April 5, the outcome was 11-1. Both losses were at IMG. And on Wednesday, at Stoneman Douglas, the Firebirds lost 10-1. They did rebound with a 9-0 win against Immaculate-La Salle. They are the top seed in District 16. Should they move on, they likely will meet up with St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 6A-District 15).
Cardinal Gibbons (11-13), Class 3A-District 13
The Chiefs celebrated the Class 4A state title last year by beating South Walton (4-1). Now in Class 3A, they are hoping to hit their stride in the playoffs. Don't be deceived by Gibbons' under .500 record. Keep in mind, the Chiefs lost their first five games, and at one point were 1-8. In the second half, they’ve shown improvement.
On Wednesday, they beat Neumann (5-0). They also defeated American Heritage Plantation (4-3) on April 1. That game was followed by a 6-3 setback to Chaminade-Madonna. As the No. 2 seed in its district, Gibbons will be tested in its first district game, drawing No. 3 Calvary Chistian Academy, another team capable of getting hot and making it to Fort Myers.
American Heritage Plantation (19-6), Class 4A-District 15
Are we on a collision course for a third straight season where American Heritage hooks up with Jesuit Tampa in the state finals? It could happen. If it does, the Class 4A title will be on the line this year. The previous two season, they were vying for the Class 5A championship. In 2024, Heritage won, and Jesuit claimed the crown last year.
The Patriots have had an interesting season. They’ve played a tough schedule, and suffered some heartbreaking, late-inning losses to state powers. They have won four straight and are the No. 1 seed in their district, which will be at Heritage. They’ll play the American-Northeast winner on Tuesday.
Western (11-13), Class 7A-District 13
It’s been a frustrating season for the Wildcats, who started off 4-0, but have been under .500 in the second half. The low point was a seven-game losing streak. But in April, the Wildcats have shown some life, winning three in a row. One of the positives is junior pitcher Jimmy Huard is starting to put things together after some struggles with command.
If Huard, a Vanderbilt ’26 Class commit, pitches at a high level, the Wildcats could be a surprise team in the district tournament. They also have lefty Mason McGeehan. However, winning the district tournament will be a tall task. Stoneman Douglas is the top seed. First, Western will have to get past Taravella on Monday. Douglas opens against Coral Glades.
Westminster Christian (14-9-1), Class 2A-District 15
Winners of five straight, the Warriors are the No. 2 seed in their district. True North Classical Academy is the top seed. A year ago, Westminster Christian lost a thriller to North Broward Prep in the Class 3A state finals. This year, the Warriors are in Class 2A, one of the toughest classes in the state. Pitching is the strength of the team, which makes this team dangerous in the postseason.
NSU University (21-3), Class 2A-District 14
The Sharks have been among the most consistent teams all season. On Wednesday, they had a quality win against Westminster Academy (5-1). University is hosting the district, and will be the second seed. Chaminade-Madonna claimed the top seed. On Tuesday, the Sharks will play Florida Christian. The game that would draw plenty of attention is University facing Chaminade in the championship game next Thursday. First, both have to get there.