Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025
With the first round of the playoffs complete in the Sunshine State, it is time to look back at some of the outstanding players and performances from last week's action.
These nominees include players on the defensive side of the ball who got after the quarterback and had a nose for the ball carrier. On the offensive side of the ball, these nominees include players at the skill positions that put on electrifying performances in their respective games.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Palm Beach County, Florida high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Zachary Stelus, Spanish River
In the 23-21 win over Western, Stelus put together one of his best performances of the season. He tallied eight total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries.
Jaeden Phillips, Spanish River
While Stelus caused havoc on defense, Phillips led the offense with his excellent play at the quarterback position. He was 13/21 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Taj Barnes, Glades Central
In the 23-6 win over King's Academy, Barnes was 20/33 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. This was his 10th game of the season where he completed at least 60 percent of his passes.
Vinkevious Jones, Glades Central
In the victory last week, Jones tallied nine solo tackles, 10 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Pedro Martinez, Atlantic
In the 55-0 win over North Miami, Martinez was 19/21 for 276 yards and seven touchdowns. This was his best game statistically this season in regards to completion percentage and passing touchdowns.
James Jones, Atlantic
Jones was the number one target for Martinez as he caught seven passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns. This was his second game of the season where he recorded at least 100 receiving yards. Jones also intercepted one pass on defense for a 38-yard gain.
Adam balogoun-Ali, Cardinal Newman
In the 37-0 win over Benjamin, Ali tallied seven solo tackles, nine total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack. He also deflected one pass and he returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Christopher Medina, West Boca Raton
In the 35-7 win over Largo, Medina tallied six solo tackles, nine total tackles, four tackles for a loss and three sacks.
Marcus Stracke, American Heritage (Delray Beach)
In the 53-18 win over Space Coast, Stracke put together an electrifying performance from the quarterback position. He was 19/23 for 335 yards and seven touchdowns. This was his third 300-yard performance of the season.
Johnathan Cesar, American Heritage (Delray Beach)
Cesar was the top target for Stracke in last week's win. He hauled in 10 receptions for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyler Kovic, American Heritage (Delray Beach)
Kovic is the third Stallion who had an exceptional game in the win over Space Coast. He tallied six solo tackles, eight total tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Jack Williams, Saint Andrew's
In the 54-20 win over Archbishop Carroll, Williams was 9/10 for 210 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fifth game of the season where he passed for over 200 yards. He also rushed for 19 yards and one touchdown on two carries
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.