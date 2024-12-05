South Florida High School Baseball Spotlight: 5 Teams to Watch in 2025
High School baseball ramps up in January, but “Fall Ball” has been going on in South Florida for months.
Baseball in Florida is a year-round commitment. The Fall is the ideal time to further evaluate, develop and condition players.
High School on SI has been tracking the action, and we will be rolling out a series of stories on the local and state schools leading into the start of the 2025 season.
Today, we’re putting the spotlight on five schools worth following in the upcoming season:
Marjory Stoneman Douglas
2024 record: 26-5 (Class 7A state champions):
Returning: LHP/DH Gio Rojas, LHP Luke Cherry, INF Erick Torres, OF/1B Nick Diaz, OF Bennett Gary, OF Lorenzo Laurel, C Drew Freeman, INF Michael Ossenfort, LHP Breylynn Courtney.
Graduated: SS Devin Fitz-Gerald (Drafted, signed by Texas Rangers), RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (Drafted, signed by Milwaukee Brewers), OF Alex Rodriguez (Central Florida), 3B Rylan Lujo (Dayton), 1B Niko Benestad (South Florida), RHP Gavin Gargiulo (Central Florida),
Overview: Douglas’ 2024 graduating class was special, featuring a nucleus of outstanding players, including several who won four straight state titles. Last year, the Eagles were ranked by High School on SI as the No. 1 team in the state. Entering 2025, Coach Todd Fitz-Gerald has a team capable of winning it all yet again. The Eagles will have a new identity now that so many key players have moved on either to college or pro ball. Rojas is one of the top pitchers in the state. Still, the lefty is being built up carefully after he didn’t pitch most of last year due to a sore arm. Even when not pitching, Rojas is a threat at the plate. Gary (Miami signee) is one of the top outfielders in the state. Diaz was the hero in the state players, delivering the walk-off single in extra innings in the championship game. Ossenfort has really stepped up in the fall. Laurel (Florida commit) is among the better juniors in the state. Offensively, the Eagles should produce plenty of runs. The pitching will be predominantly left-handed. If the arms hold up, it should be another exciting season.
American Heritage Plantation
2024 record: 22-11(Class 5A state runner-up)
Returning: RHP Talan Holiday, OF Jordan Rich, INF Chris Levy, INF RJ Machado, 1B/OF Zack Wilson, LHP Mark Aleman, C Sebastian Garavito, RHP Caden Garro, SS Blayden Caballero.
Graduated: OF Luca Ramirez (Drafted, signed with Los Angeles Angels), INF Rafael Furcal Jr., RHP Antonio Turco-Rivas.
Overview: After taking over as coach last December, Bruce Aven (a former MLB players and still current Heritage athletic director) guided the Patriots to the state finals, where they came up short against Tampa Jesuit. The Patriots have the talent to again challenge for a state crown. They have a true ace in Holiday (North Carolina signee). The pitching did suffer a loss, with lefty Spencer Krasner transferring to Chaminade-Madonna. Heritage did add a huge talent with outfielder/pitcher Dylan Dubovik joining the program. The senior (Miami signee) is one of the top players in the state. In Fall games, Dubovik belted four home runs. Off the mound, the right-hander throws 92-93 mph. Rich is a game-changer in center field, and Wilson is an impact lefty bat. Levy and Machado are versatile, experienced infielders, and Garavito is one of the top catchers in the state. Caballero is a sophomore shortstop who became a regular as a freshman.
Doral Academy
2024 record: 24-4 (eliminated in first-round of regionals)
Returning: 3B Gabriel Milano, OF/RHP Jaydn Nunez, RHP Marcelo Rodriguez, OF Joshua Cespedes, 1B/OF Leandro Hernandez, RHP Aaron Elissalt, INF Kobe Carrion, OF George Pardo
Graduated: OF Michael Torres (Miami), OF Sebastian Berrios (Florida International), INF Evan Escobar (San Diego State), C Hector Roca, INF Ignacio Salaverria
Overview: In 2024, the Firebirds spent a few weeks ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by High School on SI. They were loaded with University of Miami signee Michael Torres as a standout in the outfield and pitching. But the season ended in disappointment, with a first-round loss in the first round of the regionals. Entering 2025, coach Ralph Suarez has a roster capable of contending for a state championship. Gabriel Milano, the lefty-hitting Miami commit, is drawing interest from MLB teams. Jaydn Nunez (North Carolina) is another standout, either in the field or on the mound. Right-handers Aaron Elissalt (Chipola College) and Marcelo Rodriguez (Arizona State) are among the top pitchers in Miami-Dade County. Infielder Dylan Prince has transferred in from Miami Christian. Freshman infielder Bryan Mesa has the makings of being a superstar. All the ingredients are in place for Doral Academy to challenge for another title.
Western
2024 record: 19-10 (eliminated in first round of regionals)
Returning: RHP Jimmy Huard, RHP Zach Beyra, INF Miguel Tapia
Graduated: RHP Mason Blocker, OF Aiden Andreu, INF AJ Bertsch, C Tyler Jenkins, INF Geo Escandon, INF Danny Ortega
Overview: Starting pitching is the strength of coach Onel Garcia’s squad. Jimmy Huard (Vanderbilt commit) is a hard-throwing junior, who has had his fastball clocked at 95 mph. Huard is on the radar of MLB teams and about 30 colleges were interested before the right-hander recently committed to Vanderbilt. Zach Beyra (Central Florida) is another standout, featuring a 92-93 mph fastball, and a quality slider. And junior left-hander Mason McGeehan (South Florida) is back at Western after spending last year at Cyress Bay. Offensively, the Wildcats should produce plenty of runs, and they are loaded with depth. Infielder Miguel Tapia (Alcorn State) has enjoyed a terrific Fall. Taisuky Rodriguez will see time at shortstop, and Jorge Falagan takes over at catcher. Keegan Pita is a lefty batter with power, and outfielder Keiji Fermin has game-changing speed. Outfielder/pitcher Anthony Hernandez transferred in from Sagemont (which shut down its baseball program). And sophomore infielder/catcher Gavin Andreu impressed all Fall.
West Broward
2024 record: 23-6-1 (eliminated in Class 7A regional finals)
Returning: OF Ethan Lindor, C Manuel Sarcos, RHP/INF Ivan Sabater, 1B Reggie Rodriguez, RHP/INF Adrian Bermudez, RHP Braden Aguila, INF Isaiah DelValle, OF Anthony Sanchez
Graduated: OF Jason Wachs (Tulane), SS Alejandro Sardinas (Dayton), RHP J.P. Querales
Overview: Don’t sleep on the Bobcats. Coach Howard Stein and staff have a team capable of making a run at a state championship. We’re talking about in 2025, and ’26. That’s because the nucleus of the team is juniors. Last year, West Broward was one win away from reaching the state semifinals. They ended up being eliminated by Stoneman Douglas in the regional finals. West Broward did graduate Jason Wachs, an outstanding lefty hitter, and slick-fielding shortstop Alejandro Sardinas has moved on to college. Now is the time for the younger players to step up in leadership roles. Center fielder Ethan Lindor is a difference maker with his hitting, speed at defense. Sarcos is a power-hitting catcher, and Sabater is a terrific all-around player. The Bobcats are young, talented and battle tested.