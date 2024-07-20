South Florida high school football: Top 20 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
South Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, already committed passers, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 20 returning South Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage: Son of former NBA shooting guard Raja Bell, the quarterback has come onto the scene as a first-year starter and played phenomenal. Bell, a Texas commit, ended up throwing for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions.
Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland: Yapoor was clutch all season for the Vikings in leading them to the Class 2M state title game. The signal caller threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four picks. Also rushed for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Caleb Butler, Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Butler led the Palm Beach Broncos on offense and did a solid job of doing so. The quarterback completed 180-of-306 passes for 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns. Butler has since transferred to Dr. Joaquin Garcia.
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas: Underrated because of all the playmakers at St. Thomas Aquinas, Indorf made some huge plays in leading the Raiders to the 5-peat of state titles. Indorf finished 2023 throwing for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Bekkam Kritza, Miami Central: Kritza, a Penn State commit, left Fairview High School of Colorado to head back down to Florida this past off-season. During his time with the Knights last season, who went 9-2 in 2023, Kritza completed 129-of-197 for 1,747 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Zac Katz, Chaminade-Madonna: The 6-foot-1, 194-pound signal caller was one of the top quarterbacks statistically last season at True North Classical. Katz completed 188-for-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception. Katz has offers from Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, FIU and Western Michigan.
Preston Wright, Chaminade-Madonna Previously at Ocala Trinity Catholic, Wright has appeared in two straight state title games (Class 1S). Wright last season for the Celtics threw for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns. After the season, the signal caller transferred to Cardinal Gibbons before landing at Chaminade-Madonna.
Devin Gonzalez, Coconut Creek: Gonzalez had a strong 2023 season for the Cypress Bay Lightning, throwing for 1,859 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. The quarterback transferred to Coconut Creek this off-season.
Malachi 'Bubba' Lewis, Homestead: The Youngstown State commitment will look to explode onto the scene this fall for the Broncos. Last season for the Montclair Mounties (New Jersey), the 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback compiled 2,433 all-purpose yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing).
Mason Mallory, West Boca Raton: Mallory was the conductor of the West Boca offense that produced plenty of points, touchdowns and yards in 2023. The quarterback threw for 1,796 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bulls.
Mason Chapman, North Broward Prep: When it comes to Broward County quarterbacks, Chapman played about as well as anyone of the 2025 class. The signal caller completed 191-of-306 passes for 2,208 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Champ Smith, Spanish River: Smith already has offers from Charlotte, Maryland, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. Smith, who was at Columbus before transferring to Spanish River, ended last season completing 141-of-233 passes for 1,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Jean Calixte, South Dade: The Buccaneers’ quarterback went under the radar, but piled up some big numbers. Calixte ended up completing 101-of-168 passes for 1,814 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Lincoln Graf, Delray Beach Atlantic: There was denying the talent Graf displayed under center for the Eagles. The quarterback last season completed 151-of-249 passes for 1,995 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Joe Dailey, King’s Academy: Not throwing an interception the entire season is a pretty tough deal. Dailey made it happen for the Lions last season, throwing for 1,141 yards, 21 touchdowns and zero picks.
Jack Spaeder, Monarch: As a freshman last season for the Knights, Spaeder impressed in leading the team to the Class 4S state semifinals. Spaeder threw for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.
Jayden Harrington, Somerset Academy Canyons: Harrington had himself a strong 2023 campaign for the Cougars. The Class of 2025 prospect is coming off a season in which he completed 118-of-205 passes for 2,160 yards and 20 touchdowns.
James Perrone, Southridge: The freshman quarterback certainly opened up some eyes last season with his play. Perrone finished 2023 throwing for 1,505 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Joey Weber, Boca Raton Christian: Weber had himself a strong 2023 campaign under center, with Weber throwing for 1,325 yards, 16 touchdowns and completed 79-of-134 passes.
Jayden Vega, Benjamin: The 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback impressed last season for the Buccaneers and heads into the fall aiming to surpass 2023's numbers. Vega finished last fall completing 91-of-143 passes for 1,574 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Andy Villamarzo