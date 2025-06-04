South Florida’s Top 50 High School Baseball Players Classes 5-7A
South Florida high school baseball remains among the best in the country.
A few weeks ago at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs in Fort Myers, South Florida schools won all five championship games they played, marking the first time in history Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have combined to win that many titles in the same year.
High School on SI is recognizing the top 50 players in South Florida, which we are including players from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.
Becasue there are so many schools and players, we will provide two separate lists. Part I, we are featuring players in Classes 5-7A. Next week, we will unveil Classes 1-4A.
Our rankings are a combination of statistics, expert analysis and the projectability of players.
High School on SI’s Top 50 players, Classes 5-7A:
1. Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
One of the top players in the country, not just Florida, Rojas went 12-0 with a 0.72 ERA, striking out 120 in 68 innings. In the 7A state semifinals against Alonso, the 2026 Class Miami commit struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout, with his fastball touching 97 mph. As a designated hitter, Rojas batted .375 for the season. In the 2026 MLB Draft, Rojas could be a potential first-round selection.
2. Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
A left-handed hitting third baseman, Milano had an outstanding senior season, batting .520 with 13 doubles and 11 home runs, while also driving in 42 runs. Committed to Miami, Milano could find himself being taken in the summer MLB Draft.
3. Zachary Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Malvasio’s emergence was impressive, as was his leadership in the Raiders’ Class 6A state championship season. The Central Florida recruit belted 16 home runs, and hit .411 in one of the best lineups in the country. When needed, the outfielder also pitched in leverage innings. With his power and overall skillset, Malvasio could find himself as an MLB Draft selection in July.
4. Danny Machado, SS, Archbishop McCarthy
Offensively. Defensively. Leadership. Machado checks all the boxes and finished his prep career with an outstanding season, batting .442 while leading off and playing top-notch defense at shortstop. A switch-hitter Machado is committed to Florida Atlantic, unless a professional opportunity is presented in July.
5. Jose Correa, OF, Columbus
You can list Correa among the players who raised their stock during the season. For the Explorers, the outfielder hit .439 with 12 extra-base hits, including three home runs.
6. JC Martinez, OF, Taravella
A difference maker, Martinez hit .438 with 10 doubles and five home runs, while driving in 28 runs and scoring 25 runs. Able to play all three positions, Martinez is committed to North Florida, but could wind up as a potential draft pick.
7. Mario Magana, INF, Columbus
With tremendous speed and bat-to-ball skills, Magana ranks highly on various prospects lists. The switch-hitter batted .368 with 28 stolen bases. A Miami commit, Magana has attracted interest from MLB teams.
8. Nick Diaz, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
After a slow start, Diaz really stepped up, and was a big run producer for the Eagles on their fifth-straight state championship team. The senior batted .368 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 RBIs. With his power, the outfielder is another potential South Florida player who could get taken in the summer draft.
9. Brady Buxbaum, 1B, St. Thomas Aquinas
Hitting cleanup for the Raiders, the junior first baseman had plenty of opportunities to drive in runs, which he did, with 42 RBIs to go along with his nine home runs.
10. Bennett Gary, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
As the leadoff batter, Gary batted .369 and he scored 37 runs for the Class 7A state champions. The Miami commit added five home runs and played stellar defense in left field.
11. Jayden Nunez, OF/RHP, Doral Academy
An all-around standout, Nunez hit .397 with eight doubles and four home runs. And the right-hander also impresses as a pitcher.
12. Yodelkis Quevedo, 3B, Mater Academy Charter
On the Class 5A state championship team, Quevedo is a middle of the lineup threat who hit .343 with seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.
13. Griffin Miller, OF, Jupiter
The 2026 Class Tennessee commit hit .356 and belted 11 home runs.
14. Drew Freeman, C, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
A natural leader, Freeman is terrific working with pitchers, and at the plate, he hit .387 with 31 RBIs.
15. Braden “Ace” Aguila, RHP, West Broward
As the season went on, Aguila kept getting better and the right-hander finished his junior year with a 1.53 ERA.
16. Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
The Falcons may have had a tough season, record-wise, but Colmenares was outstanding, hitting .371 with nine home runs, getting the attention of MLB area scouts.
17. Jonathan Lopez, INF/RHP, St. Thomas Aquinas
“Johnny Baseball,” as he’s affectionately called, Lopez hit .369 with seven homers. The Raiders also entrusted him to be the starter in the Class 6A state title game, which he won against Buchholz.
18. Easton Viveros, OF, Deerfield Beach
The Florida International recruit hit .486 with eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs.
19. Miguel Tapia, INF, Western
The Alcorn State recruit hit .439 with three doubles and two home runs in his final season with the Wildcats.
20. Brandon Lorenzo, SS, Mater Academy Charter
The best is yet to come from Lorenzo, an exceptional defensive shortstop who is improving at the plate. The 2026 Class Florida commit hit .338 for the Class 5A state champion Lions.
21. Adrian Bermudez, INF/RHP, West Broward
A steady performer all season, Bermudez hit .348 and drove in 15 runs. In 11 appearances on the mound, the right-hander had a 2.46 ERA.
22. Michael Ossenfort, INF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The senior missed time with injury, but was impactful when in the lineup, batting .365. In the Class 7A state championship game against Jupiter, Ossenfort’s RBI single drove in the Eagles’ third run in a 3-2 win.
23. Juan Cerra, OF, Archbishop McCarthy
The left-handed hitting outfielder closed out his prep career by batting .415 with eight home runs.
24. Andrew Alvarez, 3B, St. Thomas Aquinas
Up-and-down the lineup, the Raiders hit. Alvarez was among the most consistent, with his .382 batting average and 13 home runs.
25. Zach Beyra, RHP, Western
If not for an arm injury, Beyra likely would be ranked in the top 10. Still, the Central Florida commit had a 2.45 ERA and struck out 38 in 25 2/3 innings.
26. Nico Sabatino, CF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Capping his junior year with a state title, Sabatino was the Raiders’ leadoff hitter, and he batted .432 with eight home runs and 48 runs scored.
27. Marcelo Rodriguez, RHP, Doral Academy
The Arizona State commit went 8-0 with a 2.30 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.
28. Andy Espinoza, RHP, Varela
As a sophomore, Espinoza was the leader of the pitching staff, posting a 9-3 record and 2.78 ERA.
29. Jimmy Huard, RHP, Western
The Vanderbilt commit got better as the season went on, and finished with a 2.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
30. Manuel Sarcos, C, West Broward
An athletic catcher, Sarcos hit .348 with 10 doubles, a triple and two home runs.
31. Joshua Jennings, C, St. Thomas Aquinas
The glue to the Raiders’ roster. Along with expertly handling the pitching staff, Jennings batted .419 with four home runs.
32. Miguel Delgado, 3B, Archbishop McCarthy
A 2026 Class commit to Florida International University, Delgado hit .352 with four home runs.
33. Brady Blanks, INF, Jupiter
In the Class 7A state title game, Blanks had two hits, including a double. For the season, he led his team with a .425 batting average.
34. Ethan Lindor, CF, West Broward
As a junior, Lindor hit .298 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and he scored 27 runs while stealing 19 bases.
35. Jake Rizzo, 3B, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The 2026 Class Dayton recruit batted .356 with nine doubles and three doubles.
36. Gabe Graulau, OF, Jupiter
At the plate, Graulau batted .368, and on the mound, his fastball has been clocked at 93 mph.
37. Sebastian Gonzalez, RHP/OF, Pembroke Pines Charter
MLB area scouts paid attention to Gonzalez, who batted .364, but showed a low 90s mph fastball.
38. Kevin McCormick, RHP, Cooper City
The right-hander posted a 2.55 ERA, and sported a low 90s mph fastball.
39. Lorenzo Laurel, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Of his five home runs, none was bigger than his two-out walk-off against West Broward to give Douglas the Class 7A regional title and a trip to the state playoffs.
40. Mathew Rios, RHP, Columbus
The Explorers’ right-hander fanned 68 in 66 2/3 innings and had a 1.36 ERA.
41) Colton Schwarz, SS, Jupiter
The Florida Gators recruit batted .368 with eight doubles and two home runs.
42. Keniel Marrero, SS, South Broward
The senior shortstop hit .471 with five home runs and had a .570 on-base percentage.
43. Cole Boisvert, C, Nova
The switch-hitting catcher hit .368 with seven doubles and a home run.
44. Alfrin Rosario, RHP/INF, Mater Academy Charter
Along with batting .350, Rosario posted a 1.51 ERA for the Lions.
45. Marcelo Torres, OF, Braddock
Torres batted .488 and hit five home runs to close out his senior season.
46. Mason McGeehan, LHP/1B, Western:
The 2026 Class South Florida recruit saved his best performances for late in the year, and struck out 64 in 38 1/3 innings.
47. Angel Figueroa, RHP, West Broward
The senior was 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.
48. Daniel Tartaglia, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Sporting a 7-0 record, Tartaglia also had a 0.83 ERA.
49. Alejandro Cabral, OF, Archbishop McCarthy
As a sophomore, Cabral batted .451 and scored 20 runs.
50. Luis Sosa, LHP/1B, Varela
An all-around player, Sosa batted .378, and on the mound, he had a 1.49 ERA.