Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves are both eliminated from playoff contention, but Atlanta has won 10 games in a row heading into Wednesday’s series finale.
Bryce Elder (5.36 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves in this one, and he’s looking to build on a strong outing his last time out, as he tossed seven innings of five-hit, one-run ball against the Detroit Tigers.
He’ll take on Washington youngster Andrew Alvarez, who is set to make his fifth big-league appearance after being selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Alvarez has a 2.84 ERA, but he struggled in his last outing, allowing six runs (four earned) in a loss to the New York Mets.
Atlanta is heavily favored at home to keep its winning streak going, but should bettors be willing to lay the price with Elder and company?
Here’s a look at the odds, my best bet and more for the first of 15 matchups in Major League Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-131)
- Braves -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +157
- Braves: -194
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder (8-10, 5.36 ERA)
Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 12:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSSO, MASN
- Nationals record: 64-94
- Braves record: 75-83
Nationals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+460)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Wood is worth a look at nearly 5/1 odds:
Washington Nationals youngster James Wood has homered 28 times in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup against the Atlanta Braves and righty Bryce Elder (5.36 ERA) on Wednesday.
Elder has given up 22 home runs in 27 starts, and Wood is 1-for-3 against Elder in his MLB career.
While Wood has cooled off in the second half after a great start to the campaign, the Nationals outfielder is hitting .263 with a homer and an .890 OPS over the last week. He could close out the season strong against Elder and an Atlanta bullpen that has allowed 75 homers in 2025.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Elder has been up and down in the 2025 season, but he’s allowed one or fewer runs in three of his four starts in September, posting a 2.92 ERA in the process.
Now, he gets to take on a Washington team that ranks in the bottom half in the league in batting average and runs scored over both the last 30 days and the last 15 days. Washington’s season has been over for quite some time, and it’s scored the third-fewest runs in the National League this season.
Elder has one start against Atlanta – back in May – where he allowed just one run and five hits across six innings of work.
As for Alvarez, he had been lights out before his outing against the Mets, allowing just seven hits and two earned runs in 15.2 innings of work. While I’m not sold on him shutting out the Braves, I do think he can keep this game low-scoring in the early innings.
As a result, I’m going to bet the UNDER on Wednesday with this total pushing double digits. Elder should be able to keep the Washington offense in check for the most part, and I trust Alvarez more than some of the starters the Nats have trotted out there in the 2025 season.
Washington’s bullpen (dead last in bullpen ERA) is a concern, but these teams did combine for just five runs on Tuesday night.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.