South Florida Showdown: West Boca Raton vs. West Broward for Class 6A Title
The spotlight is shining brightly this fall on South Florida schools, which has a whopping seven teams in this year’s FHAA state football finals.
Two of those teams are relatively new to the pomp and circumstance of the state finals, but they are ready to show they belong.
West Boca Raton is making second state finals appearance; West Broward, first
Defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton (12-2) will attempt to defend its title at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12, when it plays West Broward (12-2) at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium in Miami. This is only the second state finals appearance for West Boca Raton; first for West Broward.
“It’s exciting!” said West Broward sophomore athlete A’mir Sears, who has received scores of Division I offers after performing very well on both sides of the ball this season for the Bobcats. “I’m so blessed to be a part of such a great team. I’m ready to compete and get the job done. The key is to be disciplined and listen to our coaches.”
Bobcats are on 12-game winning streak
Sears has been part of a West Broward team that has reeled off 12 consecutive wins since falling to a pair of out-of-state schools to open the season. He enters the title game with 42 catches for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 50 tackles, including 39 solo, and three interceptions.
West Broward has benefited from Miami Northwestern transfer
Teammate, Jason “Bam” Farfan, also has shined with 61 tackles, including 34 solo, and a whopping 26 sacks. But the senior defensive lineman is used to the spotlight, having won a Class 3A state title with Miami Northwestern last year.
“I had 13 sacks for the ‘West’ last year,” Farfan said. “I say for this year’s state championship, we need to keep the standard; the standard on defense. Make no mistakes. The best team with the least mistakes will win.”
Sophomore linebacker Tyler Tindal also has been strong on defense for West Broward, recording 93 tackles, including 75 solo and nine for loss.
West Broward QB Brandin Mincy has nearly 3,000 total yards
Offensively, West Broward has received stellar play from senior quarterback Brandin Mincy, who has passed for 2,483 yards and 29 TDs with only seven interceptions. He has rushed for 437 yards and seven scores.
Senior running back Daquan Adderley, who has an offer from Syracuse, has rushed for 900 yards and 13 TDs.
West Boca Raton defense has been rock-solid in postseason
Meanwhile, West Boca Baton has relied on a stout defense to bull its way into the final again. The Bulls have allowed just 30 points in four playoff games, including a 14-13 victory against Armwood in the state semifinals.
Leading the way, defensively, are junior linebacker Maxwell Reid, who has 78 tackles, including 35 solo, and two interceptions; and Demetrius Geathers, 51 tackles, including 26 solo and 17 for loss.
Bulls QB Trey Moran has 17 passing TDs, eight rushing scores
Offensively, junior quarterback Trey Moran has passed for 1,294 yards and 17 TDs, and rushed for 544 yards and eight scores; senior running back Javian Mallory, 1,135 yards rushing and 15 TDs; and junior wide receiver Billy Clancy III, 29 catches for 440 yards and four TDs.
West Broward’s talent is a big reason why it has lost only to New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic; and Cardinal Newman, which won the Class 1A state title this year.
