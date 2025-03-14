South Walton upsets top-ranked IMG Academy
Coleman Borthwick had a game to remember on Thursday, belting a home run and driving in six runs for South Walton in the Seahawks’ 7-6 win over previously unbeaten IMG Academy in a showdown of Florida high school baseball powers.
Competing in the South Walton Tournament in Santa Rosa Beach, the host Seahawks (10-2) overcame an early three-run deficit and then held off a late rally by IMG (9-1).
In the High School on SI Florida Top 25 state rankings, IMG entered the contest as the No. 1 team in Florida, with South Walton rated No. 6.
Borthwick, a class of 2026 Auburn commit, had was the story, with his home run, double and six RBIs.
Travis Eichelberger collected two hits and scored twice in the upset. Charlie Willcox drove home the other South Walton run.
Nathan Eisfelder had a home run, two hits, and three RBIs for IMG.
Borthwick also pitcheded, working three innings, while allowing three runs with four strikeouts. Jace Cunningham posted four innings for South Walton, yielding three runs (two earned).
Parker Jennings was tagged for six runs (five earned) in 3 -1/3 innings for IMG, allowing five hits and five walks, while striking out one.
Oki Hosakawa logged 2-2/3 innings, allowing a home run – his only hit allowed – with seven strikeouts.
Nick Barron had a hit and an RBI for the Ascenders, and Troy Carpenter added two hits and drove home a run.
On Friday, South Walton plays Magnolia Heights, while IMG is matched against Trinity Christian Academy (9-1), ranked seventh in the state.