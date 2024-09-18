Space Coast football receives funds for new equipment from Baker Mayfield's foundation
At one point heading into the 2024 season, the Space Coast Vipers football program wasn't too sure they'd have enough equipment for its entire football program.
Then unexpected help came their way via one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.
According to a post by the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation, once they heard word that the Vipers may not have enough equipment for their football team, they stepped in to help.
The foundation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning, they had donated $17,900 to the Space Coast football program for new shoulder pads and helmets. Down below is the post by the foundation regarding the donation to Space Coast.
"After receiving word that a local Florida high school may have to turn kids away from their fall football program due to a lack of equipment, the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation donated $17,900 for new shoulder pads and helmets.
Go Space Coast Vipers!"
Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season and has revived his career with the NFC South team. Through two games with the Buccaneers this fall, Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to a 2-0 start and has thrown for 474 yards and five touchdowns.
Space Coast is currently 3-2 on the season and has picked up wins over Bell Creek Academy, Gateway and Innovation.
