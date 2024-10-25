High School

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) takes on Clearwater Central Catholic: Live score updates

One of the top football programs out of the DMV travels down to the Sunshine State to take on CCC at Brian Thomas Stadium

Andy Villamarzo

St. Francis Academy (Maryland) is always one of the most-traveled teams in the county and that will not change in 2024 as the Panthers are set to traverse more than 18,000 miles and seven states this season.
One of the top high school football matchups on the East Coast of the United States is taking place in Clearwater, Florida when the St. Frances Academy Panthers take on the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders.

CCC is coming off its first loss of the season to Venice, 27-20, and the Marauders will look to bounce back against one of the country's most talented and well traveled teams in the Panthers.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

SFA

CCC

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo
