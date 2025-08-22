St. Joseph's Prep (PA) vs. American Heritage (FL): Live score updates national top-25 matchup — August 22, 2025
The No. 20 Hawks travel to Florida to take on the No. 17 Patriots
The No. 20 St. Joseph's Prep Hawks (PA) play the No. 17 American Heritage Patriots (FL) in a national top 25 matchup on Friday at Brian Piccolo Stadium.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Patriots are the Florida 4A state champions from last season, and the Hawks are the Pennsylvania 6A champion for the third season in a row.
Players to Watch
American Heritage
- Dia Bell, Sr., QB — 5-star committed to Texas
- Brandon Bennett, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to Florida State
- Amare Nugent, Jr., CB — 4-star
St. Joseph's Prep
- Charlie Foulke IV, Jr., QB — 4-star
- Alexander Haskell, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Penn State
- Brandon Lockley, Jr., S — 4-star
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.
St. Joseph's Prep (PA) vs. American Heritage (FL): Live score updates national top-25 matchup — August 22, 2025
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Recommended Articles
Published