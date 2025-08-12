St. Thomas Aquinas football to play NFL Academy in London
The six-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders football program was rumored to play a game overseas. On Monday, that rumor came true, where they will be playing the NFL Academy, based in the United Kingdom, on Wednesday, October 8, according to Football Hotbed's Brandon Odoi. The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
The NFL Academy's headquarters are based in London with a second location in Queensland, Australia.
This year will mark the fourth consecutive season a Florida-based high school football program will make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean for a regular-season football game, where IMG Academy made appearances in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Edgewater made the trip across the pond during the 2024 season as well.
Last year, the Eagles came away with a 51-45 back-and-forth victory against NFL Academy. De La Salle (California) and Massillon (Ohio) also made trips to the United Kingdom to face the academy as well. The Americans currently have a 5-2 in International trips, but is undefeated when facing European opponents.
St. Thomas Aquinas Featured On National TV This Season
The six-time defending state champion and 16-time overall state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders will be tested out of the gate when they face the No. 1 team in the country, Mater Dei (California) Monarchs, in their season-opener on Saturday, August 23rd, in the Broward County Showcase. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Raiders Capped Off Their Sixth Straight State Title In 2024
St. Thomas Aquinas capped off the 2024 season where they won their sixth consecutive state title last December, defeating Lakeland, 34-0, in the Class 5A title game at Pitbull Stadium, on the campus of Florida International University (FIU).
The Raiders Are Loaded With Multiple Division-1 Recruits
Coming into the 2025 season, St. Thomas Aquinas has multiple Division I recruits on both sides of the ball, led by five-star junior offensive tackle Mark Matthews, four-star senior defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick (Georgia commit), four-star junior wide receiver Julius Jones, four-star junior safety Zayden Gamble, three-star linebacker Phillip Goodrich (Navy commit), three-star offensive lineman Dylan Steen (Mississippi State commit), and three-star defensive end Daniel Norman (Oklahoma commit).
St. Thomas Aquinas Loads 2025 Schedule With Eyes On A Seventh Consecutive State Championship
In addition to their season opener with Mater Dei, the Raiders will also face American Heritage Plantation (October 24), Columbus (September 5) and Chaminade-Madonna (October 31) to close out the regular season.
