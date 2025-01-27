Star defensive end Kingston Shaw transfers from Apopka to The First Academy (Orlando)
The First Academy (Orlando) figures to be royally good on defense in 2025, thanks in part to a notable transfer from Apopka High School.
Junior defensive end Kingston Shaw, a three-year player for the Blue Darters, announced he has transferred to private school power TFA for the 2025-26 school year. The Illinois commit (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) brings great versatility to the Royals, who went 9-1 on the field last fall but were forced to force their victories for various rules violations.
“I absolutely love it there,” said Shaw, who is expected to play a key role for TFA this fall with the graduation of several defensive stars. “It’s a great environment overall where we get pushed to be the absolute greatest we can possibly be.”
Shaw knows all about being great. He played on Apopka’s state runner-up team in 2022 and playoff squads in 2023 and 2024.
A fierce run-stopper, he came into his own in 2023 as a sophomore when he made 56 tackles – second-best on the team – 21 of which were solo. He also had two sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery in leading the Blue Darters to an 8-4 record and the Class 4M regional semifinals.
As a junior last fall, he was part of one of the best defenses in Central Florida. He made 42 tackles, including 22 solo and 11 tackles for loss. He also had 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Although Apopka finished with a 4-6 record, it advanced to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals where it barely lost to West Orange, 20-19.
The Blue Darters posted three shutouts, and held three opponents to 14 points or less.
Shaw will head to a TFA program that has made great strides under third-year coach Jeff Conaway. He led the Royals to a 6-4 record in 2023 and then the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A last fall before the school was forced to forfeit its victories.
But it’s not just TFA’s athletic program that impressed Shaw. “I made the transition because I am planning on graduating early and the education model fits perfectly with the amount of credits I have left and what classes I need to take,” he said.
“There also is so much more flexibility to continue to train and get better with the team practices being in the morning,” Shaw said, “which fits well with my commitment because Illinois also practices in the morning.”
Illinois last fall enjoyed a strong season under coach Bret Bielema. He led the Illini to a 10-3 record and a 21-17 victory against South Carolina in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
The 10 victories tied a program record for Illinois, which competes in the Big 10. The Illini finished the year with a four-game win streak, and a 6-3 mark in the Big 10.
Illinois also finished the season ranked No. 16 in both the AP poll and the AFCA Coaches poll.
A native of Prophetstown, Ill., Bielema has racked up a 125-80 record in 16 years as a head coach at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Illinois.
