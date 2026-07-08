State Finalist Vero Beach Football Out for Redemption with 2026 Schedule Reveal

The Vero Beach football team in Florida is out for redemption following a tough end to the 2025 season.

Looking back at the 2025 season

Vero Beach was 14-0 when the team entered into the FHSAA 7A state championship game against Lake Mary.

The Fighting Indians were coming off a thrilling 45-44 state semifinals victory over Palmetto in double overtime. But Vero Beach would face heartbreak in the state title game, as the Rams recorded a 28-27 victory off a game-winning extra point.

2026 outlook

The Fighting Indians have their sights set on the 2026 season, with the hope of returning to the championship game and capturing their first state title since 1981.

“The wait is over,” Vero Beach football said on social media as its 2026 schedule was revealed.

Vero Beach is also making the shift from Class 7A to 6A. The team will start off with four straight home games against Cardinal Newman (August 14), Jensen Beach (August 21), Atlantic (August 28) and St. Frances Academy of Maryland (September 4).

Cardinal Newman is coming off a 2025 season where the team went 12-3 and captured its first-ever state title following a 17-14 win over Chaminade-Madonna in the Class 1A championship game.

Jensen Beach and Atlantic compiled 8-3 and 10-2 records, respectively, last season. St. Frances Academy, a national powerhouse, went 9-1 in 2025.

On September 11, the Fighting Indians hit the road to face Centennial (5-6 in 2025). Last season, Vero Beach beat the Eagles by a 37-0 score.

Vero Beach will then return home for another four-game stretch against Spanish River (September 18), Fort Pierce Central (September 25), Mainland (October 2) and Pahokee (October 9).

Spanish River finished with a 7-5 record last season, while Mainland had a 9-3 mark.

The Cobras went 10-2 in 2025, including a 21-13 loss to the Fighting Indians. Pahokee, who went 9-4 last year, suffered a 53-14 loss to Vero Beach.

After an October 16 bye week, Vero Beach will have back-to-back road games against Treasure Coast (October 23) and Eau Gallie (October 30) to wrap up the regular season.

Last season, the Fighting Indians beat the Titans (0-9 in 2025) and the Commodores (9-4 in 2025) by scores of 49-0 and 41-31, respectively.

2026 Vero Beach Fighting Indians Varsity Football Schedule

August 14 – vs. Cardinal Newman (Kickoff Classic)

August 21 – vs. Jensen Beach

August 28 – vs. Atlantic

September 4 – vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

September 11 – at Centennial

September 18 – vs. Spanish River

September 25 – vs. Fort Pierce Central

October 2 – vs. Mainland

October 9 – vs. Pahokee (Homecoming)

October 16 – Bye Week

October 23 – at Treasure Coast

October 30 – at Eau Gallie