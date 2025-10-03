Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include No. 1 IMG Academy at No. 10 Venice and No. 8 Cardinal Mooney at No. 11 Clearwater Central Catholic.
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Forest at Wesley Chapel - 6:30 PM
Seminole at Osceola - 7:00 PM
Canterbury at Keswick Christian - 7:00 PM
Victory Christian Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic - 7:00 PM
IMG Academy Junior National at Riverview - 7:00 PM
Weeki Wachee at Hollins - 7:00 PM
St. Petersburg at Largo - 7:00 PM
Killian at Tampa Catholic - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Celebration - 7:00 PM
Springstead at Nature Coast Tech - 7:00 PM
Ocoee at Hudson - 7:00 PM
Wildwood at Hardee - 7:00 PM
DeSoto County at Southeast - 7:00 PM
Crystal River at The Villages Charter - 7:00 PM
Lecanto at Citrus - 7:00 PM
Bayshore at Hawthorne - 7:00 PM
Lake Wales at Clearwater - 7:00 PM
IMG Academy National at Venice - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney at Clearwater Central Catholic - 7:00 PM
Sunlake at Gulf - 7:00 PM
University at Jesuit - 7:30 PM
Santa Fe Catholic at Tenoroc - 7:30 PM
Pinellas Park at Tarpon Springs - 7:30 PM
Parrish Community at Winter Haven - 7:30 PM
River Ridge at Mitchell - 7:30 PM
Plant City at Lennard - 7:30 PM
Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota - 7:30 PM
Poinciana at Lake Region - 7:30 PM
Freedom at Spoto - 7:30 PM
Lake Placid at Frostproof - 7:30 PM
West Port at Fivay - 7:30 PM
Manatee at Columbia - 7:30 PM
Sumner at Lakeland - 7:30 PM
Durant at Newsome - 7:30 PM
Middleton at Jefferson - 7:30 PM
Avon Park at Ida Baker - 7:30 PM
Davenport at Haines City - 7:30 PM
Pasco at Hernando - 7:30 PM
Kathleen at Davenport - 7:30 PM
Bloomingdale at Berkeley Prep - 7:30 PM
Lake Gibson at Bartow - 7:30 PM
Chamberlain at Leto - 7:30 PM
Booker at Sebring - 7:30 PM
Lakewood at Boca Ciega - 7:30 PM
East Bay at Wharton - 7:30 PM
Blake at King - 7:30 PM
Ridge Community at Auburndale - 7:30 PM
Steinbrenner at Alonso - 7:30 PM
